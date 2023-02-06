Read full article on original website
onespiritblog.com
Hot Springs Receives Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission for Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement
Congratulations to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for once again receiving the Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement by The Joint Commission. The certification, in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, focuses on the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization admission, rehabilitation activities and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon.
Lansing Daily
Man Tries To Trade Kidnapped Baby For 15 Big Macs At Arkansas McDonald’s
A three month old baby has been reunited with her parents after being kidnapped by a man at Riverfront Park in Little Rock, Arkansas. There are not many details on how the man acquired the baby at the park. However, it's what he did with the baby after he kidnapped her that has the community …
aymag.com
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
Little Rock police investigating homicide on 27th Street
Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Tuesday.
Little Rock Resident Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 6, 2023 – 22 year-old Kimira Lashae Wallace was arrested at the Pulaski County Jail in Arkansas and returned to Hopkins County Jail. She is facing a charge of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution a Felony 3. This is not the first time Kimira Lashae Wallace has been in...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas
A bright meteor passed through the night sky around 7pm in Arkansas. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.
OnlyInYourState
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Arkansas
Meatloaf, chicken and dressing, smothered pork chops, and loaded hamburger steak, are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes served at Bobbie D’s Southern Cuisine. This cafeteria-style restaurant in Arkansas has some of the most delicious down-home food in Little Rock, and you’ll want to try it for yourself. Go hungry and indulge in authentic, southern comfort food that will cure your soul.
Sylvan Hills mom going to prom in daughter’s place
Finding a way to smile soon after the death of a loved one is rarely easy. It's especially true after five current and former Sylvan Hills students were killed in a Wyoming crash last month.
Little Rock police officer involved in Sunday afternoon shooting
Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department have confirmed that a shooting involving a police officer happened Sunday afternoon.
‘Home by her birthday’: Reward fund established for missing Conway teen Tanvi Marupally
A reward fund of $5,000 has been created for information leading to the safe return of Tanvi Marupally, 14, by March 24.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
KATV
Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
LRFD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Pulaski County house fire
One person is dead and another injured after a Thursday night fire in Pulaski County.
Arkansas officer fired after violent, unacceptable language toward juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An officer at the Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) has been fired after an incident where the officer reportedly used "violent and unacceptable language" toward a resident on Monday. According to reports, three officers subdued a resident using force. As required by law, when...
Moms advocating for change after losing their sons the same night to gun violence
Two parents advocate for change by brainstorming ways they can help curb violence after both of their sons were shot and killed the same night in Conway.
arkadelphian.com
Nashville motorist killed in tree collision
A Nashville woman died in a vehicle-versus-tree accident early Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Tera Teague, 34, of Nashville, was traveling southbound on Possum Hollow Road outside of Nashville Saturday morning when her 2003 Buick LeSabre “left the roadway and struck a tree,” according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary.
Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 21-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn. Bell-Kilbourn was reported missing on Feb. 6 and authorities said her mother last spoke with her in September 2022. According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Kilbourn is 5-foot-6 inches, weighs about...
Conway police share update as search continues for Tanvi Marupally
CONWAY, Ark. — Tuesday marks three weeks since 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen leaving Conway Junior High School. Police have continued to search, and we now know more about what their search process has been like. "It is a big deal, any time a child leaves it's a...
OnlyInYourState
Believers Used To Flock To This Tiny Arkansas Town To Experience Its Healing Mineral Waters
Of course, you know about the natural springs in Hot Springs that are believed to have healing powers. And due to the popularity of these springs, it attracted celebrities who wanted to experience the miracle healing for themselves. Naturally, this paved the way for many small towns in Arkansas to promote their own therapeutic springs. Three of which are located inside the tiny town of Mountain Pine. Let’s explore the Three Sisters Springs and the lure behind its healing mineral waters in Arkansas.
KATV
Parents upset with Bryant Schools' response after they say cheerleader was harassed
BRYANT, Ark. (KATV) — Parents of a Bryant Junior High School cheerleader are sounding the alarm on what they said was a lack of disciplinary actions taken by the school district after their student was targeted by other cheerleaders. A group of Bryant cheerleaders captured a photo Candace and...
