Hot Springs, AR

Hot Springs Receives Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission for Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement

Congratulations to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for once again receiving the Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement by The Joint Commission. The certification, in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, focuses on the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization admission, rehabilitation activities and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Lansing Daily

Man Tries To Trade Kidnapped Baby For 15 Big Macs At Arkansas McDonald’s

A three month old baby has been reunited with her parents after being kidnapped by a man at Riverfront Park in Little Rock, Arkansas. There are not many details on how the man acquired the baby at the park. However, it’s what he did with the baby after he kidnapped her that has the community … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas

Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
MALVERN, AR
OnlyInYourState

The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Arkansas

Meatloaf, chicken and dressing, smothered pork chops, and loaded hamburger steak, are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes served at Bobbie D’s Southern Cuisine. This cafeteria-style restaurant in Arkansas has some of the most delicious down-home food in Little Rock, and you’ll want to try it for yourself. Go hungry and indulge in authentic, southern comfort food that will cure your soul.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Nashville motorist killed in tree collision

A Nashville woman died in a vehicle-versus-tree accident early Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Tera Teague, 34, of Nashville, was traveling southbound on Possum Hollow Road outside of Nashville Saturday morning when her 2003 Buick LeSabre “left the roadway and struck a tree,” according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary.
NASHVILLE, AR
THV11

Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 21-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn. Bell-Kilbourn was reported missing on Feb. 6 and authorities said her mother last spoke with her in September 2022. According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Kilbourn is 5-foot-6 inches, weighs about...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
OnlyInYourState

Believers Used To Flock To This Tiny Arkansas Town To Experience Its Healing Mineral Waters

Of course, you know about the natural springs in Hot Springs that are believed to have healing powers. And due to the popularity of these springs, it attracted celebrities who wanted to experience the miracle healing for themselves. Naturally, this paved the way for many small towns in Arkansas to promote their own therapeutic springs. Three of which are located inside the tiny town of Mountain Pine. Let’s explore the Three Sisters Springs and the lure behind its healing mineral waters in Arkansas.
MOUNTAIN PINE, AR

