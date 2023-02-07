Read full article on original website
Coinbase CEO spews misinformation in response to rumors SEC will ban retail staking in US
The digital currency industry rumor mill recently began speculating that the SEC was about to ban staking for retail speculators in the United States. While the usual dismissal of this as “FUD” took hold, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong poured gasoline on the fire when he went on yet another Twitter rant spewing outright misinformation.
Dubai releases full market regulations for virtual assets service providers
Dubai’s primary digital assets regulator has rolled out guidelines for the operations of virtual currency service providers in the region, a year after its creation. Dubai-based virtual assets attorney Irina Heaver announced via Twitter that the Emirate’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) had issued the long-awaited rules for industry service providers. The rules, titled “Full Market Product Regulations,” comprises four main rule books and another set focusing on specific industry operations like brokerages and custody services.
Why did Circle terminate HandCash USDC accounts?
After a brief hiatus, Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee was back with another video. In this one, he speculated why stablecoin issuer Circle suddenly terminated its HandCash USDC accounts. Circle terminated its agreements with HandCash without warning. Henslee recaps what most in the BSV ecosystem know by now: Circle abruptly terminated...
Indonesia national digital asset exchange rollout expected in June 2023
Indonesia’s proposed national digital asset exchange is inching toward a full-scale launch in the coming months after missing its previous deadline. The country had previously earmarked December 2022 as the launch date of the national exchange, but several undisclosed reasons forced regulators to postpone the launch date. Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan announced the new launch date of June at the start of “Crypto Literacy Month” in Jakarta.
SEC probes Kraken for unregistered securities, threatens Coinbase staking
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to have the Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and Kraken digital asset exchanges squarely in its sights for dealing in unregistered securities. On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the SEC is probing the San Francisco-based Kraken over whether the cryptocurrency exchange offered unregistered securities to...
Meta lost $14B in 2022 on its metaverse bet, but Zuckerberg wants to invest more
Mark Zuckerberg believes in the future of the metaverse, and while his bet bleeds billions each year, he is committed to the cause. This was his message recently as he announced quarterly earnings for Q4 2022, revealing that Meta (NASDAQ: META) lost nearly $14 billion to his metaverse bet. In...
Zero digital currency ads in Super Bowl LVII—FTX blowup to blame
While the roughly 100 million Super Bowl viewers were subjected to ads from Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), FTX, Crypto.com, and eToro in 2022, this year, they’ll see none whatsoever as these companies make cutbacks amidst a digital currency winter. Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports,...
Peter Wall steps down as CEO of struggling BTC miner Argo Blockchain
Peter Wall has stepped down as the CEO and chairman of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK), the struggling BTC block reward miner that almost went bankrupt towards the end of 2022. Wall has been at the helm of the London Stock Exchange-listed company for the past three years and is leaving the company “to pursue other opportunities,” as per a February 9 filing with the LSE.
Coinstore exchange now lists Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV has officially been listed on Coinstore.com, a leading digital currency exchange. This provides another way for users, entrepreneurs, and others to buy, sell, and trade BSV. Along with the listing on Huobi Japan in 2022, the move proves that more exchanges are noticing the growing BSV ecosystem, which...
UK High Court accepts Craig Wright’s claim over Bitcoin database ownership
The U.K. High Court has ruled that a landmark claim over the ownership of the Bitcoin database and the Bitcoin white paper has enough prospect of success that it’s defendants can be served out of the jurisdiction. The claim is brought by Dr. Craig Wright and is against the...
Yuga Labs settles BAYC trademark lawsuit, but tougher legal battles await
Yuga Labs, the company behind the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non-fungible token (NFT) collection, has settled with a developer whom it accused of playing a key role in a trademark infringement venture. Yuga accused Thomas Lehman of building the website and smart contracts used to sell 10,000 “counterfeit”...
Gate2Chain COO Joe Holles de Peyer promotes blockchain tech for Mallorca’s local tourism
Mallorca, one of the famous islands in the Mediterranean, is the home of Gate2Chain COO Joe Holles de Peyer. It was also the venue of the inaugural Blockchain, Tourism and the Future of the Internet Conference, an event that gathers key players in the BSV ecosystem, blockchain, and IPv6 worlds including Dr. Craig Wright and Latif Ladid.
Australia to revamp digital assets regulation to make them ‘safer for consumers’
The Australian government has hinted that it will take an active approach toward virtual currency regulation in the country in the coming months to protect investors. The new government stance was revealed in a statement from the Australian Treasury where it noted that it is “acting swiftly and methodically” to protect consumers from inherent risks in the sector. To this end, the Treasury highlights a multi-pronged approach toward regulation to craft an “exhaustive, bespoke taxonomy” for the industry.
Activision Blizzard settles whistleblower and disclosure misconduct with SEC for $35M
Video game publisher Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) has settled out of court with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for violating extant rules on disclosures. In a statement, the security watchdog said that Activision Blizzard violated the disclosure rules between 2018 and 2021 by skipping on the requirement for employees to voice out complaints. The SEC investigation also discovered that the company breached the commission’s whistleblower protection rule, amounting to “bad corporate governance.”
Lunar New Year sees $26M in digital yuan given out to trigger CBDC adoption: report
The government of China is looking for innovative ways to trigger increased usage for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), opting to dole out millions to lure in citizens. Local news outlet Global Times reported that regional Chinese governments have handed out over 180 million yuan ($26.5 million) during the...
New Jersey Bureau of Securities orders 3 ‘pig butcher’ frauds to cease and desist
New Jersey’s Bureau of Securities has ordered three website operators to halt the offering of fraudulent virtual currency investment opportunities to the public. The three cryptocurrency entities blacklisted by the regulator include Meta Capitals Limited, Cresttrademining Limited, and Forex Market Trade, which the regulator says are engaged in pig-butchering scams. In a statement, the state’s regulator warned citizens to be wary of the version of romance scams “where perpetrators essentially fatten victims up and then swindle them of all their funds.”
India teams up with IMF and FSB on global virtual currency regulations
India has announced a collaboration with international financial institutions in its attempt to create a wholesome regulatory framework for the nascent digital asset industry. The country is mulling a partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in its quest for an international regulatory framework, reports Kitco News. The latest move stems from its ascendency as G20 president back in November 2022 as it looks to lead the coalition of nations over the coming months.
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream 2023 episode 5: AMA with Kurt Wuckert Jr.
Episode 5 of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream saw Kurt Wuckert Jr. answer questions related to Bitcoin and blockchain. Wuckert reminds us that he’s streaming the show from the Bitcoin Citadel in South Florida. He says there’s an increasing amount of activity going on there, with typically five or six people working there at any time.
Hong Kong’s securities watchdog boosts staffing as it ramps up digital currency supervision
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is hiring more personnel to supervise the local virtual currency industry amid a flurry of regulatory activity. A report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) notes that the securities regulator added four new employees to its Intermediaries division. The SFC Chairman Tim Lui told attendees of the financial affairs meeting that the new recruitment exercise was designed to “better supervise” virtual asset service providers as it sets its sight on being a leader in the space.
