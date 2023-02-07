Read full article on original website
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
"New George Santos just dropped": MAGA Republican's claims about her background in dispute
This story has been revised and updated since its original publication. It now includes a statement from Luna's office and corrections to the original Washington Post reporting. As originally published, this article reflected the Post's report that Anna Paulina Luna was registered as a Democrat in Washington state in 2017. That was incorrect: Washington only requires voters to declare a party affiliation when they vote in a presidential primary. The Post further reported that it could find no record that Luna's father, George Mayerhofer, had been incarcerated for criminal offenses in California. A representative for Luna has supplied records of Mayerhofer's criminal convictions to both the Post and Salon.
Rumored Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin announces divorce from husband after moving to home of lobbyist, donor
Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a rumored Senate candidate, announced she and her husband of 12 years are divorcing.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tennessee House speaker mulls rejecting US education money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One of Tennessee's most influential Republican lawmakers says the state should stop accepting the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. House Speaker Cameron Sexton told The Associated Press that he...
Citrus County Chronicle
How they compare: Trump, Biden, Pence classified documents
Classified documents keep showing up where they shouldn't be. The FBI search on Friday for additional classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana — after ot hers were found by his lawyers recently — followed the revelation of classified materials at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and former office and the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.
Citrus County Chronicle
A slippery slope
Even though the Constitution does not mention congressional investigations and oversight, it is implied since Congress possesses all "legislative powers.'' The Supreme Court agreed, as Congress needs to inquire and seek information when crafting laws and to frequently inspect the conduct of public offices. Investigative powers were modeled by our forefathers after the House of Commons. The first investigative hearing took place in 1789 when Robert Morris (Superintendent of Finances) during the American Revolution asked Congress to clear his name of any financial improprieties.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 5:44 p.m. EST
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast. WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military fighter jet has shot down an unknown object flying off the northern coast of Alaska. That's according to White House officials Friday. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights. Kirby says President Joe Biden ordered the military to down the object, which the spokesman described as roughly the size of a small car. That's much smaller than the massive suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by Air Force fight jets Saturday off the coast of South Carolina.
