Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
News Channel Nebraska
Blair Lady Bears snap 5-game losing streak with incredible buzzer beater
BLAIR, Neb. -- Tuesday night, Junior Sophia Wrich cashed in on what she considers the biggest shot of her high school career. A near half-court buzzer beater to take down Elkhorn 44-43 and snap the Bears multi-game skid. "I'm still in shock about it, I still can't believe it," she...
News Channel Nebraska
GACC girls, Pierce boys dominate in wins
WEST POINT - The Guardian Angel Central Catholic Bluejays hosted the Pierce Bluejays in a Thursday night doubleheader, where the GACC girls took care of business 50-33 and the Pierce boys rolled 48-24. In the first game of the "Bluejay Bowl", GACC started with an early 7-0 run to jump out on Pierce, before carrying a 16-6 lead to the end of the first quarter.
