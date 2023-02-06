Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Greensboro by Randolph County deputies accused of taking indecent liberties with a child
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies arrested a man in Greensboro who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Dec. 29, the RCSO was told about possible sexual offenses involving minors. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought […]
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug, vehicle theft charges after being stopped by ICSO deputy
A Charlotte man faces nearly a dozen charges after Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle on Brawley School Road near Mooresville. On Sunday, February 5, Deputy Velazquez and Deputy Zalepka stopped a vehicle that matched the description of a suspicious vehicle due to traffic violations, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
WBTV
Rowan Sheriff unveils new SOCAT crime fighting team
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new crime fighting team known as the SOCAT Unit. In December 2022, Sheriff Travis Allen took over at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and merged two existing units to create the new unit. The Sheriff’s...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Facing Over Twenty Felony Charges
A Taylorsville man has been charged with over 20 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. 42-year old Charlie Edward Walker was arrested by Taylorsville Police on Tuesday. He allegedly retained a gas card from a previous employer and continued to use it after he no longer was an employee. Walker has been released under a secured bond of $50,000. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday, February 12th in Alexander County District Court.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Several cars stolen from City Chevrolet dealership in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are working to track down several vehicles that were stolen from a car dealership in east Charlotte. The incident happened shortly before midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet dealership in east Charlotte. Police said...
WBTV
Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot
A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A 14 and...
Charlotte man, juvenile caught up in Iredell County over drugs, stolen car
After Iredell County Sheriff's deputies stopped a Charlotte man and a Charlotte juvenile, they found a motherload of drugs on Sunday.
Shelby man charged with murder during Mooresboro drug sale
The Cleveland County Sheriff's deputies charged a Shelby man with murder on Tuesday.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Charged With Vehicle Theft
A Taylorsville man was arrested earlier today by Taylorsville Police and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. 44-year old James Eric Miller was also charged with second-degree trespass. Miller is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $20,000. He has a court date set for Monday, February 13th.
NC employee arrested, accused of ‘inappropriately touching’ female student
CMS officials say they were informed of the situation Wednesday and immediately alerted the police.
WBTV
Vehicle discovered in Lake Norman connected to case of missing woman last seen in 2008
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle submerged in Lake Norman has been connected to the case of a missing woman who was last seen 15 years ago, authorities said. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a fisherman regarding the submerged car in the Mountain Creek area of the lake this past Monday.
860wacb.com
Hickory Fugitive Captured In Alexander County
As the result of a traffic stop on Tuesday, a fugitive from Hickory has been arrested. 27-year old Alexander Day Quan Carpenter was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. Carpenter has a number of charges pending in Catawba County that include felony indecent liberties with a child, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a female, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny.
860wacb.com
Car Recovered With Human Remains In Lake Norman
On Monday, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Investigators received information concerning a vehicle submerged in Lake Norman’s Mountain Creek. The information came from a fisherman who saw an image consistent with the shape of a vehicle on a sonar device. Investigators confirmed the presence of the vehicle by using...
Investigation underway after CMS employee charged with indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Police have arrested a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee for alleged crimes against children, the district confirmed Wednesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said CMPD school resource officers at Wilson STEM Academy notified CMPD's Crimes Against Children unit Tuesday afternoon that a girl had reported being inappropriately touched by a school employee.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Man Arrested
Bobby Ray Duncan, age 51 of Stony Point, was arrested Tuesday morning. He’s charged with felony probation violations and series of traffic related violations that include driving with license revoked. Duncan is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $31,000, A March 20th court date is scheduled.
Conover man charged with trafficking heroin
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Conover man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a warrant was executed on his home last week, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. A warrant was executed at the home of 40-year-old Victor Leatherman on Highway 16 in Conover on Friday. 48 grams of […]
Man killed after crashing into utility pole in Mooresville moped accident: Police
Norman Caldwell, 66, was identified as the person deceased.
yadkinripple.com
Three charged in East Bend with possession of meth
Brandon Wright (top photo) and Matthew Bare (bottom photo) Three East Bend residents are facing drug charges following an anonymous tip that initially related to failure to register as a sexual offender. On Dec. 5, 2022, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding a subject required to register with the NC Sexual Offender Registry who was using an unregistered Facebook account. The anonymous caller alleged that Alton Crutchley had a Facebook profile that he has not registered with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller also detailed how the profile lists Alton Crutchley’s name and has several pictures of him.
Car found in Lake Norman belonged to woman missing since 2008, investigators say
Crews pulled a car out of Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon that Catawba County deputies said belonged to a woman reported missing 15 years ago.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots Into Occupied Home
A Taylorsville man is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots into a home during a domestic incident in Alexander County this past weekend,. 38-year old James Kenneth Barnette was arrested by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Friday and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, assault on a child under the age of 12, child abuse and assault on a female.
