Kannapolis, NC

FOX8 News

Man arrested in Greensboro by Randolph County deputies accused of taking indecent liberties with a child

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies arrested a man in Greensboro who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Dec. 29, the RCSO was told about possible sexual offenses involving minors. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought […]
GREENSBORO, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Sheriff: Suspect faces drug, vehicle theft charges after being stopped by ICSO deputy

A Charlotte man faces nearly a dozen charges after Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle on Brawley School Road near Mooresville. On Sunday, February 5, Deputy Velazquez and Deputy Zalepka stopped a vehicle that matched the description of a suspicious vehicle due to traffic violations, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Sheriff unveils new SOCAT crime fighting team

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new crime fighting team known as the SOCAT Unit. In December 2022, Sheriff Travis Allen took over at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and merged two existing units to create the new unit. The Sheriff’s...
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Facing Over Twenty Felony Charges

A Taylorsville man has been charged with over 20 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. 42-year old Charlie Edward Walker was arrested by Taylorsville Police on Tuesday. He allegedly retained a gas card from a previous employer and continued to use it after he no longer was an employee. Walker has been released under a secured bond of $50,000. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday, February 12th in Alexander County District Court.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot

A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A 14 and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Charged With Vehicle Theft

A Taylorsville man was arrested earlier today by Taylorsville Police and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. 44-year old James Eric Miller was also charged with second-degree trespass. Miller is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $20,000. He has a court date set for Monday, February 13th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Fugitive Captured In Alexander County

As the result of a traffic stop on Tuesday, a fugitive from Hickory has been arrested. 27-year old Alexander Day Quan Carpenter was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. Carpenter has a number of charges pending in Catawba County that include felony indecent liberties with a child, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a female, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Car Recovered With Human Remains In Lake Norman

On Monday, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Investigators received information concerning a vehicle submerged in Lake Norman’s Mountain Creek. The information came from a fisherman who saw an image consistent with the shape of a vehicle on a sonar device. Investigators confirmed the presence of the vehicle by using...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Investigation underway after CMS employee charged with indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Police have arrested a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee for alleged crimes against children, the district confirmed Wednesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said CMPD school resource officers at Wilson STEM Academy notified CMPD's Crimes Against Children unit Tuesday afternoon that a girl had reported being inappropriately touched by a school employee.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Man Arrested

Bobby Ray Duncan, age 51 of Stony Point, was arrested Tuesday morning. He’s charged with felony probation violations and series of traffic related violations that include driving with license revoked. Duncan is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $31,000, A March 20th court date is scheduled.
STONY POINT, NC
Queen City News

Conover man charged with trafficking heroin

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Conover man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a warrant was executed on his home last week, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. A warrant was executed at the home of 40-year-old Victor Leatherman on Highway 16 in Conover on Friday. 48 grams of […]
CONOVER, NC
yadkinripple.com

Three charged in East Bend with possession of meth

Brandon Wright (top photo) and Matthew Bare (bottom photo) Three East Bend residents are facing drug charges following an anonymous tip that initially related to failure to register as a sexual offender. On Dec. 5, 2022, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding a subject required to register with the NC Sexual Offender Registry who was using an unregistered Facebook account. The anonymous caller alleged that Alton Crutchley had a Facebook profile that he has not registered with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller also detailed how the profile lists Alton Crutchley’s name and has several pictures of him.
EAST BEND, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots Into Occupied Home

A Taylorsville man is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots into a home during a domestic incident in Alexander County this past weekend,. 38-year old James Kenneth Barnette was arrested by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Friday and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, assault on a child under the age of 12, child abuse and assault on a female.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

