Cleveland, NC

Barbara Ann Dishman

Barbara Ann Dishman, 88, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on February 8, 2023. She was born on April 10, 1934, in Iredell County, N.C., to Cullen and Mary Barkley Benfield. Barbara was a great cook and loved to feed anyone who knew her. She was an especially good baker, and many enjoyed the cakes she made through the years. She used those skills as she served as the snack bar attendant at Moor Lanes for over 20 years. Barbara always had a nice vegetable garden and beautiful flower garden. She spent the last five years at the Citadel in Mooresville, where she enjoyed playing Bingo and coloring with her friends. Barbara loved her family very much. She especially was devoted to her grandchildren and enjoyed caring for them and cherishing any time she could spend with them. She will be missed greatly by them all.
Lola Mahaffey Siceloff

Lola Mahaffey Siceloff, 88, of Olin, N.C., entered her heavenly home on February 8, 2023. Lola was born on May 5, 1934, in Wilkes, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Rual Mahaffey and Mary Dowell Mahaffey. In addition to her mother and father, Lola was preceded in death by her loving husband, John C. Siceloff; two sons, David and Phillip Siceloff; and two grandchildren, Lola Hunley and Chesley Siceloff.
Marion Christine Obey Perry

Mrs. Marion Christine Obey Perry, 79, who was affectionately called Granny by her family, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C., following a lengthy illness. She was born in Wilkes County on June 26, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Will Obey and Nellie Clara Brown Obey. She was thrice married, first to James Robert Little, then to Allen Turner and finally to William Perry, all of whom preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was also preceded in death by her birth mother, Frances Delores Vannoy; her son, Mark Stephen Little; and two sisters, Linda Vannoy and Grace Frances Vannoy.
Betty Louise Puckett

Betty Louise Puckett, 75, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on February 7, 2023. She was born on March 11, 1947 in Iaeger, W.Va., to the late Herman and Garnet Rutherford Roberts. Betty was a faithful member of Beulah Heights Wesleyan Church in Troutman, N.C. Previously, she served as choir director...
Steve Wayne Matthews

Steve Wayne Matthews, 76, of Statesville, N.C., passed away February 8, 2023, after a brief illness at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Steve was born January 10, 1947, in Alexander County to the late James Calvin Matthews and Thelma Dagenhart Bumgarner. Steve worked as a brick mason, and he...
Solomon Jackson

Mr. Solomon Jackson, 65, of 114 Greylin Loop, Apartment 102, Statesville, N.C., who was affectionately called “Sol,” was born in Newark, N.J., on February 27, 1957, and was the son of Julia Claire White. He departed this life on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C., following an extended illness.
Elga Delight Langdon

Elga Delight Loftin Langdon of Troutman, N.C., and formerly of Raeford, N.C., a believer in and follower of Jesus Christ, went to heaven on February 7, 2023, at the age of 84. Her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, organist, pianist, teacher, athlete, coach and friend sought to point people to Christ. Galatians 5:23 lists the fruits of the Spirit as love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Elga strived to reflect these characteristics of Christ in her daily life, on mission trips and to share these fruits of the Spirit with others. Elga, because of her humility, would be the first to tell you that on many days reflecting the fruits of the Spirit were difficult, but through the grace and forgiveness of Christ, His mercies were new for her every morning, just as they are new every day for all believers in Christ. Her desire to show kindness and love to others, just like Christ showed her, blessed so many during her lifetime — just ask her family and all those who loved her and were blessed by her when she taught at East Montgomery and Hoke County High Schools.
Gene Thomas Kane

Gene Thomas Kane, 53, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was born on May 17, 1969, in Boonton, N.J., to David Kane and the late Julia Veninsak Kane. He moved from Lake Hopacong, N.J., 17 years ago to Troutman, N.C. Gene enjoyed rebuilding cars and...
Wanda Paterson

Wanda Paterson, 96, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was born in Gordon, Neb., on May 3, 1926, to Wayne and Elsie Rash Walker. She had one brother, Kenny, and two sisters, Jody and Laverne. She invited Jesus into her heart at an early age and all of her siblings are now present with the Lord.
Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
City of Statesville: Advertisement for Bids

Sealed bid proposals for furnishing Boring Pipe & UG Wire will be sent out on Thursday, February 16, 2023, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Warehouse at 915 Winston Ave, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Bidder is responsible for timely delivery of their bid. Minimum of two (2) bids must be received in order to open all bids.
The ‘Ville Social District officially opens in Downtown Statesville on February 10

The City of Statesville’s downtown social district, The ‘Ville, will officially open on Friday, February 10. The Social District allows people to drink beer, wine, or cocktails as they walk through a defined area of Downtown Statesville. Social districts have been implemented in various towns and cities across state since the N.C. General Assembly enacted legislation in 2021 allowing municipalities to designate areas where alcoholic beverages can be purchased from a licensed ABC permittee and then taken outdoors and into other participating businesses.
Building fire under control in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The fire is now out, according to Greensboro Fire Department. Fire crews are still working to get smoke out of the building. The call came in at 7:38 p.m. and was a small, interior fire. GFD is working to contact the owner of the property.
School bus crashes in Salisbury near elementary school

Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. WBTV is reaching out to the CMPD for more details as to what happened. One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. SWAT...
I-77 N near Clanton Road reopens in southwest Charlotte after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte has reopened following a crash Tuesday morning. According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at I-77 North at mile marker 7 near Clanton Road. Medic said one person taken to...
Charlotte Could See It’s First Snow This Sunday

Your KISS 951 “weather nerd here!” Letting you know Charlotte could see it’s first snow this Sunday! Over the last few weeks, the people of Charlotte have been talking about the lack of snowfall in the Queen City. We haven’t had a snowless winter since records were kept going back to the 1880’s.
