Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Barbara Ann Dishman
Barbara Ann Dishman, 88, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on February 8, 2023. She was born on April 10, 1934, in Iredell County, N.C., to Cullen and Mary Barkley Benfield. Barbara was a great cook and loved to feed anyone who knew her. She was an especially good baker, and many enjoyed the cakes she made through the years. She used those skills as she served as the snack bar attendant at Moor Lanes for over 20 years. Barbara always had a nice vegetable garden and beautiful flower garden. She spent the last five years at the Citadel in Mooresville, where she enjoyed playing Bingo and coloring with her friends. Barbara loved her family very much. She especially was devoted to her grandchildren and enjoyed caring for them and cherishing any time she could spend with them. She will be missed greatly by them all.
iredellfreenews.com
Lola Mahaffey Siceloff
Lola Mahaffey Siceloff, 88, of Olin, N.C., entered her heavenly home on February 8, 2023. Lola was born on May 5, 1934, in Wilkes, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Rual Mahaffey and Mary Dowell Mahaffey. In addition to her mother and father, Lola was preceded in death by her loving husband, John C. Siceloff; two sons, David and Phillip Siceloff; and two grandchildren, Lola Hunley and Chesley Siceloff.
iredellfreenews.com
Marion Christine Obey Perry
Mrs. Marion Christine Obey Perry, 79, who was affectionately called Granny by her family, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C., following a lengthy illness. She was born in Wilkes County on June 26, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Will Obey and Nellie Clara Brown Obey. She was thrice married, first to James Robert Little, then to Allen Turner and finally to William Perry, all of whom preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was also preceded in death by her birth mother, Frances Delores Vannoy; her son, Mark Stephen Little; and two sisters, Linda Vannoy and Grace Frances Vannoy.
iredellfreenews.com
Steve Wayne Matthews
Steve Wayne Matthews, 76, of Statesville, N.C., passed away February 8, 2023, after a brief illness at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Steve was born January 10, 1947, in Alexander County to the late James Calvin Matthews and Thelma Dagenhart Bumgarner. Steve worked as a brick mason, and he...
iredellfreenews.com
Margaret Ann Ricks
Margaret Ann Ricks, 68, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away too soon, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her home. She was born December 6, 1954, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to loving parents William Ricks and Mary Ann Alcock Ricks. Margaret was of the Roman Catholic faith and attended St. Therese Catholic...
iredellfreenews.com
Solomon Jackson
Mr. Solomon Jackson, 65, of 114 Greylin Loop, Apartment 102, Statesville, N.C., who was affectionately called “Sol,” was born in Newark, N.J., on February 27, 1957, and was the son of Julia Claire White. He departed this life on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C., following an extended illness.
iredellfreenews.com
Betty Louise Puckett
Betty Louise Puckett, 75, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on February 7, 2023. She was born on March 11, 1947 in Iaeger, W.Va., to the late Herman and Garnet Rutherford Roberts. Betty was a faithful member of Beulah Heights Wesleyan Church in Troutman, N.C. Previously, she served as choir director...
iredellfreenews.com
Elga Delight Langdon
Elga Delight Loftin Langdon of Troutman, N.C., and formerly of Raeford, N.C., a believer in and follower of Jesus Christ, went to heaven on February 7, 2023, at the age of 84. Her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, organist, pianist, teacher, athlete, coach and friend sought to point people to Christ. Galatians 5:23 lists the fruits of the Spirit as love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Elga strived to reflect these characteristics of Christ in her daily life, on mission trips and to share these fruits of the Spirit with others. Elga, because of her humility, would be the first to tell you that on many days reflecting the fruits of the Spirit were difficult, but through the grace and forgiveness of Christ, His mercies were new for her every morning, just as they are new every day for all believers in Christ. Her desire to show kindness and love to others, just like Christ showed her, blessed so many during her lifetime — just ask her family and all those who loved her and were blessed by her when she taught at East Montgomery and Hoke County High Schools.
iredellfreenews.com
Gene Thomas Kane
Gene Thomas Kane, 53, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was born on May 17, 1969, in Boonton, N.J., to David Kane and the late Julia Veninsak Kane. He moved from Lake Hopacong, N.J., 17 years ago to Troutman, N.C. Gene enjoyed rebuilding cars and...
iredellfreenews.com
Defense of Fort Dobbs Remembered: Living history event scheduled for February 27
Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will offer a glimpse of the Anglo-Cherokee War on Saturday, February 25. The Cherokee and British had been allies when the French and Indian War started, but tensions quickly spiraled into hostilities. On February 27, 1760, North Carolina soldiers and Cherokee clashed at Fort Dobbs.
iredellfreenews.com
The ‘Ville Social District officially opens in Downtown Statesville on February 10
The City of Statesville’s downtown social district, The ‘Ville, will officially open on Friday, February 10. The Social District allows people to drink beer, wine, or cocktails as they walk through a defined area of Downtown Statesville. Social districts have been implemented in various towns and cities across state since the N.C. General Assembly enacted legislation in 2021 allowing municipalities to designate areas where alcoholic beverages can be purchased from a licensed ABC permittee and then taken outdoors and into other participating businesses.
iredellfreenews.com
In the Know: Substance misuse increasing across Iredell County (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first part of a three-part series on Drug-Alcohol Coalition Iredell’s recent “In the Know” event. All the data suggests that substance misuse in Iredell County is trending in the wrong direction. Outlining the task before the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell —...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff Campbell attends State of the Union Address
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell had the hottest ticket in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening. Campbell was the guest of Rep. Patrick McHenry for the State of the Union Address delivered by President Biden to a joint session of the U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Supreme Court and Cabinet members. The...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug trafficking charges after pursuit ends in crash
An Ohio man faces more than a dozen felony charges, including drug trafficking, after he crashed an SUV while being pursued by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Michael Lamar Gaines, 39, of Akron, Ohio, in a news release Thursday. On Monday, February...
iredellfreenews.com
Mayor: City making progress on qualifying Green Cemetery/Garfield Street area as historic district
The City of Statesville is moving closer to designating the Green Street Cemetery and Garfield Street area a historic district, according to Mayor Costi Kutteh. “There have been numerous discussions and emails about historic signs and monuments at the Green Street Cemetery and district over the last year or more,” Kutteh said during Monday’s city council meeting.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SUMMER INTERN – PLANNING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. E-911 COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR – $3000 SIGINING BONUS. Location: MANAGERS OFFICE. Grade: RE80. SALARY RANGE: $78,929.00-$123,442.00. CLOSING DATE: 02/16/2023. SUMMER INTERN – TOWN MANAGER’S OFFICE. Location:...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners approve economic incentive grant for Water Tech Inc.
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an economic development incentive grant for Water Tech Inc. The board agreed to award an economic incentive up to $199,844 over a five-year period based on the company’s investment of up to $10.8 million on a new 50,000-square-foot facility near Taylorsville Highway and Deer Ridge Lane in Statesville. The company plans to add up 26 new jobs.
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Council approves Shinn Farms development, hears tax rate complaints
The Troutman Town Council unanimously approved the proposed Shinn Farms development on Thursday night. The project’s property, located next to town limits, was approved for annexation and rezoned to mixed residential to accommodate developers’ plans for the site. Construction will commence in 2024, with completion scheduled in the...
iredellfreenews.com
I-SS Board considering proposal to buy food truck to serve summer meals
Iredell-Statesville Schools’ school nutrition program is recommending purchasing a food truck and trailer to serve free lunches to students over the summer and for use throughout the school year. I-SS School Nutrition Director Tina Wilson gave a presentation to the members of the school board Monday at the Committee...
Comments / 0