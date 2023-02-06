Elga Delight Loftin Langdon of Troutman, N.C., and formerly of Raeford, N.C., a believer in and follower of Jesus Christ, went to heaven on February 7, 2023, at the age of 84. Her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, organist, pianist, teacher, athlete, coach and friend sought to point people to Christ. Galatians 5:23 lists the fruits of the Spirit as love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Elga strived to reflect these characteristics of Christ in her daily life, on mission trips and to share these fruits of the Spirit with others. Elga, because of her humility, would be the first to tell you that on many days reflecting the fruits of the Spirit were difficult, but through the grace and forgiveness of Christ, His mercies were new for her every morning, just as they are new every day for all believers in Christ. Her desire to show kindness and love to others, just like Christ showed her, blessed so many during her lifetime — just ask her family and all those who loved her and were blessed by her when she taught at East Montgomery and Hoke County High Schools.

TROUTMAN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO