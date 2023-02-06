Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
Moto Ouroboros: Praga ZS 800 Melds 1930s Style With 2020s Technology
In November, 2022, Czech company Praga announced its upcoming, extremely limited-edition Bohema hypercar, of which just 89 units are reportedly planned for production. For those interested in an even more exclusive motorcycle, though, there’s the Praga ZS 800. Just 28 of these bikes will ever be made, with that...
RideApart
Ola Electric Launches New Variants For S1 And S1 Air Scooters
In the Indian market, Ola Electric is largely responsible for making electric two-wheelers accessible to the masses. Not too long ago, the S1 electric scooter proved that a tech-laden, zero-emissions vehicle need not break the bank. Now, the S1 scooter gets even more affordable thanks to the introduction of additional variants with varying battery capacities. Let's take a closer look.
RideApart
Feast Your Eyes And Ears On This Custom RE Classic 350 From BAAK
Royal Enfield holds a place in the hearts of many motorcycle lovers thanks to the brand's affordable, yet incredibly stylish machines. Prior to the brand's entry into the global market, if you wanted a modern-classic motorcycle, you'd have to opt for the likes of the Triumph Thruxton, BMW R nineT, or Ducati Scrambler.
RideApart
Gear Manufacturer REV'IT! Presents The Apex Sportbike Gloves
While temperatures are still frigid in many parts of the northern hemisphere, there is an end in sight to the cold winter months, as spring is anticipated to make its way towards the end of March. I'm sure a lot of you have already taken your bikes out of storage and begun riding them around town, and chances are, you're already thinking of what gear to get when the riding season finally comes around.
RideApart
Yamaha Launches The 2023 YZF-R25 With Trendy New Purple Livery In Japan
Due to stricter licensing regulations pertaining to motorcycles in Japan, small displacement machines under 400cc are incredibly popular among both beginners and veteran riders alike. More specifically, models in the 250cc range, particularly sportbikes, are favored by performance-oriented aficionados. All four of the big Japanese manufacturers have their own 250cc...
RideApart
Suzuki India Launches New Colors, Tech Updates To Gixxer 250
In the U.S., the Suzuki GSX-R model range has been called by its nickname, Gixxer, for many years now. Meanwhile, in the Asian market, it seems that Suzuki has taken notice of this nickname and launched a model that's actually called the Gixxer. Now, it isn't a powerful, performance-oriented sportbike, but rather, a sporty-style naked and fully-faired commuter.
RideApart
2023 Beta MiniTrials Are Here To Get Kids Excited About Trials Riding
Do you have kids in your life between the ages of five and 12, who are starting to get interested in motorcycles? If that’s you, then you may want to know that Beta Motorcycles just introduced its 2023 MiniTrials electric bike lineup. From the smaller MiniTrials Electric 16-Inch bike to the MiniTrials Electric 20-Inch bike, both machines are lightweight and offer accessible power to kids in a non-intimidating, encouraging way so they can start to get into trials riding.
RideApart
CFMoto 450SR Darts Into The Australian Market
Two contenders have long dominated the 400cc supersport class: Kawasaki’s Ninja 400 and KTM’s RC 390. The two-horse category frequently lords over its rivals, delivering extra punch and pep that 300cc sportbikes just can’t match. It seems those beefed-up lightweights might have met their match, however, with CFMoto’s 450SR bursting onto the scene.
RideApart
Kove 400RR Makes Its Way To The Philippines Under Bristol Branding
It's common practice among Chinese motorcycle manufacturers to launch their models in multiple markets under different brand names. This is either a marketing strategy to better match the models to the respective cultures in those countries, or a strategic partnership with brands that already have a presence in said country.
RideApart
The Wolverine XS 800 Is A Weird Cruiser With A 360 Rear Tire
Xiang Shuai is a relatively new motorcycle brand from China. Clearly inspired by the chopper and cruiser scene from the U.S., the brand has put in quite an effort—although a cringey one—to adopt the styling and character of American cruisers. This is most evident with its "Brotherhood" range of cruisers that feature outlandish styling and rather lackluster performance.
RideApart
Motology Teaches Beginner Adventure Riders Five Fundamentals
Adventure bikes do one thing that dirt bikes don’t—get you to the trail. Though OEMs construct ADVs to handle high-speed highway travel, the requisite heft sacrifices some capability on the trail. Today’s middleweight adventure category may balance those on- and off-road demands most effectively, with twin-powered models rushing to the fore.
RideApart
Custom KTM 1290 Paris Dakar Is An Ode To Adventure By Roland Sands Design
Customizers work on bikes for any number of reasons, but broadly speaking, the general idea is to take any given bike and make it better. Now, of course, ‘better’ is subjective—and what’s ‘better’ for off-road purposes is usually not ‘better’ for the track. There are a whole lot of directions a bike can go in, and that’s where things usually start to get interesting—as with the KTM 1290 Paris Dakar build recently undertaken by Roland Sands Design.
RideApart
Piaggio India Expected To Debut Aprilia Typhoon 125 In 2023
Piaggio is one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in Europe, and has quite a number of popular motorcycle brands in its portfolio. Iconic brands such as Aprilia and Vespa are all under Piaggio ownership, and so too is Moto Guzzi. Furthermore, Piaggio has streamlined production in multiple parts of the globe to cater to individual markets with specific models.
RideApart
HP Corse Launches SP-1 Carbon Slip-On For KTM And Husky ADVs
When it comes to adventure bikes, especially those designed primarily for off-road, there are tons of upgrades designed to improve performance, specifically by reducing weight. In a similar fashion as to how swapping out the exhaust on a street bike results in lighter weight and an enhanced sound, this benefit is much more apparent with ADVs, as they usually have upswept exhausts, resulting in a higher center of gravity.
RideApart
Chinese GS: Vinto Motor's GS 525 Adventure Bike
In the motorcycling world, the name GS has always been synonymous to BMW, and what is widely considered the most iconic series of adventure bikes ever made. Indeed, since 1980, BMW's G/S models paved the way for the adventure bikes of today, and whether or not today's GS models are your cup of tea, that milestone is deserving of respect.
RideApart
Royal Enfield Announces Pricing For Super Meteor 650 In The U.K.
Royal Enfield's 650 range of motorcycles is largely responsible for propelling the Indian motorcycle manufacturer to global stardom. Prior to the debut of the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, if you wanted a modern-classic machine, you'd need to fork up quite a lot of cash for either a Triumph Bonneville, Ducati Scrambler, or BMW R nineT.
RideApart
2023 Aprilia Racers Days Calendar Announces American, Canadian Dates
On February 8, 2023, Aprilia U.S.A. announced the dates and details of its 2023 Aprilia Racers Days program. For the coming calendar year, events will take place at a total of eight iconic North American motorsports circuits—seven in the U.S. and one in Canada. Riders who attend any of...
RideApart
Certification Docs Reveal Indian Pursuit Elite In The Works
Indian Motorcycle presents new entries to its Elite series on a yearly basis. If you’re an American V-twin diehard, think of the program as Indian’s answer to Harley-Davidson's CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations), if you will. In recent years, the brand’s Chieftain and Roadmaster have provided the canvas for...
RideApart
Watch A Guy Bring Home, Diagnose, And Repair This Suzuki RMZ 250
If we had a dime for every previous owner horror story that we’ve either lived or heard, chances are excellent that we could at least all chip in for a $1,500 nightmare of a secondhand dirtbike, like the Suzuki RMZ 250 in this video. Those who have a soft spot for hard-done-by bikes that just need a little time and care will find plenty to enjoy here.
Comments / 0