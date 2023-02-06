ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Herbster says he's thinking about 2024 Senate race, other political options

OMAHA, Neb. — Multi-state agribusinessman Charles Herbster might want another go at politics after losing the 2022 Republican primary for Nebraska governor to eventual Gov. Jim Pillen, according to the Nebraska Examiner. Herbster, in a statement, confirmed that he is considering a 2024 Senate bid against appointed U.S. Sen....
Iowan and Nebraskan leaders react to President Biden's SOTU

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Iowan and Nebraskan leaders took to social media and other avenues to share their thoughts on President Joe Biden's State of the Union (SOTU) Address. Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood doesn't think Biden has an actual plan to unite the country to take on the big issues at hand:
Lawmakers moving forward with plan to relax Iowa's child labor laws

DES MOINES, Iowa — A plan to pull back Iowa's child labor laws is moving forward at the statehouse. A subcommittee advanced Senate File 167 Thursday, which would allow teens as young as 14 to work some of the hazardous jobs they can't work now, as long as it's part of an approved training program.
Medical Cannabis supporters once again pushing to get it legalized

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Supporters of Medical Cannabis will once again try to get it legalized in Nebraska. The renewed push comes after an effort failed last year because certain signature requirements were not met. There were two ballot initiatives circulating in the state in 2022. This year, State Senator...
New York health care mask requirements to expire, won't be renewed

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York state will lift face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the department won't request a renewal of the pandemic emergency regulation. This follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's loosening of its own...
