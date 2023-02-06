Read full article on original website
Herbster says he's thinking about 2024 Senate race, other political options
OMAHA, Neb. — Multi-state agribusinessman Charles Herbster might want another go at politics after losing the 2022 Republican primary for Nebraska governor to eventual Gov. Jim Pillen, according to the Nebraska Examiner. Herbster, in a statement, confirmed that he is considering a 2024 Senate bid against appointed U.S. Sen....
Iowan and Nebraskan leaders react to President Biden's SOTU
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Iowan and Nebraskan leaders took to social media and other avenues to share their thoughts on President Joe Biden's State of the Union (SOTU) Address. Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood doesn't think Biden has an actual plan to unite the country to take on the big issues at hand:
Saturday will be 211 Day to highlight the importance of the helpline number
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - State and community leaders are now reminding everyone about the existence of the 211 helpline number. It comes in advance of Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen's proclamation that this Saturday will be 211 Day. The 211 number is a helpline that connects people to services and resources...
Lawmakers moving forward with plan to relax Iowa's child labor laws
DES MOINES, Iowa — A plan to pull back Iowa's child labor laws is moving forward at the statehouse. A subcommittee advanced Senate File 167 Thursday, which would allow teens as young as 14 to work some of the hazardous jobs they can't work now, as long as it's part of an approved training program.
Medical Cannabis supporters once again pushing to get it legalized
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Supporters of Medical Cannabis will once again try to get it legalized in Nebraska. The renewed push comes after an effort failed last year because certain signature requirements were not met. There were two ballot initiatives circulating in the state in 2022. This year, State Senator...
Two Iowa men arrested in connection to 2020 Fremont County arson investigation
Fremont County, IOWA (KPTM) — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) announced on Friday the arrest of two Iowa men in connection to an arson that took place in Anderson, Iowa in June 2020. On June 22, 2020, fire officials and investigators were called to 306th Avenue in Anderson...
New York health care mask requirements to expire, won't be renewed
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York state will lift face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the department won't request a renewal of the pandemic emergency regulation. This follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's loosening of its own...
NHA: Patients are experiencing longer hospital stays as nursing homes don't have the staff
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Patients are experiencing longer hospital stays because nursing homes don't have enough staff to safely host more patients, according to Mel McNea, Interim CEO Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff. Transferring patients is now at crisis levels because a lot of them are waiting for...
