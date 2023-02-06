this has nothing to do with prolife. it's pro-pregnancy and control. once these kids are forced on unprepared women, victims of sa and mothers pregnant with a baby with genetic issues, there will be a rise in abuse, neglect, and traumatic damage to mothers. doctors will be afraid of prosecution and refuse treatment, and women will be the ones who suffer. not to mention these same politicians are trying to take away food necessary for proper nutrition away from the poor. they don't care about anything or anyone. only their agenda and their bank accounts.
Oh wake the fricken hell up this is a blatent disregard of Womens Rights to decide what is best for their health!!!!
I don't see what the problem is. let anyone that wants an abortion have one, just make sure they pay for it. let them answer for what they've done. problem solved.
