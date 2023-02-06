ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 14

Dlee☆H
3d ago

this has nothing to do with prolife. it's pro-pregnancy and control. once these kids are forced on unprepared women, victims of sa and mothers pregnant with a baby with genetic issues, there will be a rise in abuse, neglect, and traumatic damage to mothers. doctors will be afraid of prosecution and refuse treatment, and women will be the ones who suffer. not to mention these same politicians are trying to take away food necessary for proper nutrition away from the poor. they don't care about anything or anyone. only their agenda and their bank accounts.

Aleasha Lawler
3d ago

Oh wake the fricken hell up this is a blatent disregard of Womens Rights to decide what is best for their health!!!!

Anonymous1
3d ago

I don't see what the problem is. let anyone that wants an abortion have one, just make sure they pay for it. let them answer for what they've done. problem solved.

bleedingheartland.com

Iowa House votes to protect speech from frivolous lawsuits

Iowa House members voted overwhelmingly on February 9 to make it easier to counter lawsuits filed in order to chill speech. House File 177 would create a path for expedited dismissal of meritless claims stemming from exercise of the constitutionally-protected "right of freedom of speech or of the press, the right to assemble or petition, or the right of association [...] on a matter of public concern." Such cases are sometimes called “strategic lawsuits against public participation” (SLAPP), because the plaintiffs' goal may be primarily to discourage speech or media coverage, rather than to prevail in court.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Schools Could Face Civil Action If They Teach About Gender Identity In Proposed Senate Bill

(Des Moines, IA) School districts could face civil action if they teach about gender identity in K-through-eight schools under a bill in the Iowa Senate. The proposal would let parents bring a civil action for damages against the district, potentially being awarded up to 50 thousand dollars. The bill needs to be passed by the Senate Education Committee before reaching debate.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bill banning LGBTQ subjects in schools includes penalties up to $50K for violations

Parents of LGBTQ students told lawmakers Thursday a bill banning gender identity and sexual orientation from school materials will hurt their children. Lawmakers also heard from parents with Moms for Liberty and others who said the legislation will restore “parental rights.” A Senate Education subcommittee recommended passage of Senate File 159 after an hour of […] The post Bill banning LGBTQ subjects in schools includes penalties up to $50K for violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa leaders, don't ruin kids' lives

Aime Wichtendahl is a member of the Hiawatha City Council and first openly trans woman elected to government in Iowa. When Iowa Republicans gained a trifecta in 2017, I told our city manager, “I don’t know what their economic agenda is, but I bet it has something to do with gay marriage and abortion.”
IOWA STATE
Salon

“This is just crazy”: Iowa GOP’s child labor bill would let kids work “dangerous” jobs

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Labor advocates on Tuesday decried a business-backed bill introduced by Republican state lawmakers in Iowa that would roll back child labor laws so that teens as young as 14 could work in previously prohibited jobs including mining, logging, and animal slaughtering—a proposal one union president called dangerous and "just crazy."
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Iowa CCI: No Eminent Domain for Private Gain

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (Iowa CCI) members from across the state are urging their state Senators to support Senate File 101. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines, including the three CO2 pipelines proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator and Wolf/ADM. “The proposed...
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Thursday, February 9th, 2023

Most Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate voted to limit how much money victims of medical malpractice can get for non-economic injuries like pain and suffering. The Iowa Court of Appeals overturned the 2018 second-degree murder conviction of a Marion man. Plus, the nation’s largest chain of newspapers is shrinking much of its physical footprint in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
ramaponews.com

Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases

Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

How Iowa’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’

“Because I said so,” has to be one of the most infuriating responses someone can give to a reasonable question. Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have come up with a similar default answer to any question they can’t – or don’t want to – answer: “Because we won.” We heard it just last week during […] The post Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Proposed education bill to restrict what students can and can’t learn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds unveiled a large education bill that would set new standards for what students can and can’t learn. Schools would be forced to publish all educational materials like books and lesson plans. The bill would ban topics like gender...
IOWA STATE
hubcityradio.com

HB1133 passes the South Dakota House

PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The South Dakota House passed HB1133 dealing with the issue of the definition of a commodity for the purpose of eminent domain. The bill’s prime sponsor, Representative Karla Lems of Canton talks about what the bill is about. District 22 Representative Roger Chase of Huron explains that...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations

The Iowa Board of Nursing has sanctioned several Iowa nurses for substance abuse issues, stealing patient medications and other issues. One of the nurses recently disciplined by the board is Cody Babbitt of Plano, who tested positive for methamphetamine while employed by two Iowa hospitals. Babbitt currently works at Wayne County Hospital, where he has […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
97.3 KKRC

Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List

If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
DECORAH, IA

