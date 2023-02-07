Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette
Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado bill would ban businesses from prohibiting tipping
From McDonalds to Walmart, numerous businesses throughout the country prohibit their employees from accepting tips. But that practice could soon come to an end in Colorado. If passed by the state legislature, House Bill 1146 would ban employers from punishing employees who accept cash tips from patrons of the business. This would block employers from demoting, firing or otherwise reprimanding employees for accepting tips.
Fort Morgan Times
Heaters, fireplaces and fluorescent bulbs among targets of Colorado efficiency bill
Retailers would no longer be allowed to sell less-efficient ovens, water heaters, gas fireplaces and certain other appliances under a measure proposed this month by Colorado lawmakers. The measure, House Bill 1161, would use federal standards, outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to filter more efficient appliances from dated...
Suncor says it will bring portion of refinery back online
Suncor says it will soon restart one of three plants in its refinery that produce a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.It will take days to get the plant up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, but it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation. The average price in Colorado is now at $3.94 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average. The...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado House passes bill to address teacher shortage
Colorado legislators passed a bill on Thursday, Feb. 9, that aims to make it easier for teachers licensed in other states to teach in Colorado. The bill, which passed the House by a 46-16 vote, will create new pathways for out-of-state teachers to gain their professional licensure in Colorado. The bill establishes the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which will create an agreement with 10 other states where licensed teachers can obtain and easily transfer a teacher license between member states.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado House approves prescriptive authority for psychologists
An effort to certify psychologists to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications took a major step forward Thursday, receiving approval from the Colorado House of Representatives. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘We’re red, we’re blue, we’re in the middle’ says newest Colorado District 3 hopeful
Oil and gas put food on Debby Burnett’s table. Her husband, Greg Roberts, worked two years on a rig in the Piceance Basin near Rifle. Burnett currently also operates a small hay-baling operation down in Gunnison County. Roberts hauls the hay cross-county for his trucking business. In addition to ranching, Dr. Burnett operates Mountain Legacy Veterinary Center in Gunnison.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado legislators advance bill to stop metro district developers from buying own financing
Proposed legislation that aims to stop metro district developers from buying and profiting from the public debt they approved as a district’s board members narrowly cleared a state House committee on Tuesday. It is the second time in as many years that a bill looking to restrict the practice...
coloradopolitics.com
Treat TABOR refunds as nontaxable income, Colorado congressional delegation tells IRS
Every member of Colorado's congressional delegation signed on to a letter Friday asking the Internal Revenue Service to treat the refund checks sent last year to state taxpayers as nontaxable income, like the federal tax-collection agency has for decades. The letter, led by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, comes in response...
coloradopolitics.com
How far can state Dems push labor legislation? | NOONAN
Colorado law places the state in a labor/right-to-work purgatory, depending on point of view. Metro Denver asserts the state has “the most progressive labor law in the country.” "Progressive" in the metro Denver world means a business environment with only 8.2% of Colorado’s workforce in unions. Colorado’s...
coloradopolitics.com
Proposal allowing counties to bar gun discharge on private property advance, Dems kill GOP gun bills
Colorado's lawmakers have begun working on firearms legislation, including legislation to allow counties to bar discharging weapons on private properties, a proposal that has brought into sharp focus not just the ideological but also the rural and urban divisions at the state Capitol. Already, the Democrat-dominated state House committees have...
cobizmag.com
New Limits on Noncompete Agreements: What Colorado Employers Need to Know
When Colorado enacted its new noncompete agreements statute in August 2022, many employers expressed apprehension about what it would mean for their company and how to comply. Not only is the new law a dramatic departure from the old, but there are also serious financial penalties for violations. Even companies...
coloradopolitics.com
Guns and noises | BIDLACK
A recent Colorado Politics story reminds me of one of the core concepts I used to teach American government students at the Air Force Academy: problems often come from rights in conflict. Recall from the brilliant Declaration of Independence there are both alienable and inalienable (apparently that word works with an “un” also, an odd quirk in our language, but I digress…). Alienable rights are those a government can lawfully and morally limit. And that is where lots of squabbles begin.
You Could Own a Thousand-Acre Cattle Ranch in Western Colorado
Picture this: you wake up at the crack of dawn to the sun coming over the Grand Mesa and find stunning photos of elk and bears that visited you in the night. Well, that dream could become a reality as a thousand-acre cattle ranch in Western Colorado is right on the mesa, has regular wildlife encounters, and is currently for sale.
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis keeps calling COVID a crisis | Colorado Springs Gazette
Mayday. We have a crisis, right here in Colorado. It is not the matter of young adults and children dying from fentanyl poisoning. It is not Colorado’s soaring murder rate or the flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming social services. The “disaster emergency,” as Gov. Jared Polis declares it, is...
Homeowners with non-working solar panels point to Xcel as the problem
Some Colorado homeowners said they have been waiting months for their solar panels to be connected to the power grid, and are blaming Xcel Energy.
coloradopolitics.com
Jim Snook, last Republican to represent the San Luis Valley in Colorado state House, dies at 83
Former Rep. Jim Irvin Snook of Alamosa, the last Republican to represent the San Luis Valley in the state House, died January 31 in Colorado Springs. He was 83. Snook served in the Colorado House in the 2001-2002 sessions. He lost the 2002 election to Democrat John Salazar of Manassa, who later went on to represent the 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House.
Oil, gas and electric utilities reps react to Gov. Polis’ energy bill announcement
Issuing marching orders to state agencies including the Colorado Energy Office and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Gov. Jared Polis called on state agencies to work collaboratively with the state’s utilities and others to help reduce the burgeoning burden of bills for energy on Coloradans. “We must leave no stone unturned to save Coloradans money on utility bills,” Polis said. Immediately after Polis’ address Monday, a coalition of energy businesses,...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado senator brings fifth-generation rancher to bring attention to western water crisis
A statewide alert was issued in Colorado by the CBI on 2/7/23. A former high school football coach is working to clarify a viral video alleging he assaulted a student. Due to construction at the Cheyenne Regional Airport, the Thunderbirds don't plan on performing in Cheyenne this year.
cpr.org
To cut energy bills, Gov. Jared Polis says its time to rethink natural gas
Gov. Jared Polis on Monday blamed volatile natural gas markets for shockingly high winter heating bills, announcing new plans to help expand access to financial assistance and insulate households from future price spikes. Many Colorado families have seen their energy bills double or triple this winter. In a press conference...
