PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public to help identify two suspects who are connected with a deadly shooting earlier this month on Loxley Road. Police said the shooting happened sometime before 10:30 a.m. on February 5 in the 20 block of Loxley Road. That's where officers found 62-year-old Terri Miller with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died two days later.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO