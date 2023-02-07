ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapwai, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLEWTV

Former Orofino Police Chief dies by suicide

A Facebook post by the Orofino Police Department confirmed this week that former Chief Jeff Wilson died on February 7, 2023. "Jeff was a powerful supporter of the Orofino Community and lived a life in service of others. It is the family and Orofino Police Department’s hope that all our citizens will be respectful as a shocked and hurting community mourns this loss. It is the family's wish that as people mourn over this loss, they will remember the great friend, coach and leader that he was for the community of Orofino.
OROFINO, ID
KLEWTV

Moscow School District in lockdown procedure

The following is a statement from MSD Superintendent Greg Bailey:. Moscow School District is currently in a lockdown procedure. We were asked by the Moscow Police Department to do so. Police are at the high school currently. We have also asked all other schools to go into a lockout (secure) procedure for precautionary measures. We will send more information when we know more. Please do not go to the schools.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

ISP asking public's help to locate dog owner

The Idaho State Police is asking for the public's help in locating the owner of a Great Dane that was found near Winchester, Idaho. The dog has a grey brindle pattern and is wearing a faded and worn pinkish-brown collar. For any information regarding the owner of the dog, contact...
WINCHESTER, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy