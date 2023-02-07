A Facebook post by the Orofino Police Department confirmed this week that former Chief Jeff Wilson died on February 7, 2023. "Jeff was a powerful supporter of the Orofino Community and lived a life in service of others. It is the family and Orofino Police Department’s hope that all our citizens will be respectful as a shocked and hurting community mourns this loss. It is the family's wish that as people mourn over this loss, they will remember the great friend, coach and leader that he was for the community of Orofino.

OROFINO, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO