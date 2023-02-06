Read full article on original website
Wisconsin DHS expands program, allows two free COVID-19 tests per month
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services expanded a program Friday that provides households across the state with free at-home COVID-19 tests. Previously, households could order one COVID-19 self test kit per month through the Say Yes! COVID Test website. Now, each household will be able to order two kits per month.
Trial dates scheduled for man charged in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- The trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting on Madison's north side last July has been scheduled to begin in late September. Aquille Lowe, 28, of Fitchburg, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee.
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
'That is exactly what the real Chase Fraud does': Imposter scams stealing thousands by sounding more real
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- It's a scam on the rise across the country. Calls, texts or emails claiming to be from the IRS, a business, or in this case -- a bank. And according to victims from the Dane County area, imposter scammers are getting harder to discern. “There was nothing...
Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
Man wanted in Madison drive-by shooting found hiding under bed, arrested, US Marshals Service says
MADISON, Wis. -- Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in a drive-by shooting on Madison's east side earlier this year, the agency said. Members of the agency's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raizelle Schaffer at a home in the...
NewsNation reporter was pushed by National Guard official during an argument before his arrest at an Ohio news conference, video shows
Body camera footage from Wednesday's arrest of a NewsNation correspondent shows the Ohio National Guard's adjutant general pushing the reporter during an argument at a press conference that state authorities held about a train derailment. The footage, released Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, reveals new details of a...
False swatting threat prompts lockdown at Portage High School Friday
PORTAGE, Wis. -- A false threat against Portage High School put the school on lockdown Friday in what officials believe to be another swatting incident targeting the district. The Portage Police Department said two officers were already at the school at the time the threat was made on Friday. The school was immediately put into a lockdown until police determined the threat was not credible.
Man arrested for assault on Minnesota congresswoman in DC
WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia police said Thursday night that they had arrested a suspect in an assault on Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota. Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her Washington apartment building around 7:10 a.m., police said, but the assailant fled when she defended herself.
City of Janesville combines polling places for 2023 Spring Primary
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The City of Janesville is consolidating polling places for the 2023 Spring Primary, officials said Friday. The city will have five polling places instead of 10 for the Feb. 21 election. The move was made due to low expected voter turnout. All five locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The colosseum lies in ruins
Except this isn’t ancient Rome. This is what was left of the Wisconsin State Capitol’s senate chamber after it was gutted by fire in the middle of the night on Feb. 27, 1904. This eerie shot is stored in the Wisconsin Historical Society’s records with no photographer credited, but it was likely taken by a professional — in 1904, snapping a photo was no simple task. (Incidentally, just 23 years earlier, a farmer from Cambria, Wisconsin, invented the first roll film camera, an advancement that helped bring photography to the masses after Kodak founder George Eastman purchased several of the farmer’s patents — still, it wasn’t like everybody was wandering around carrying a box camera and a tripod.)
Bed Bath & Beyond store on Madison's east side slated to close
MADISON, Wis. -- The Bed Bath & Beyond store on Madison's east side is slated to close as the retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. The east side store, located at 4275 Lien Road, was included on an updated list released this week of nearly 300 Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon stores set to close.
Crash involving overturned semi, 'small' leak of flammable liquid shuts down NB I-39/90 for 8+ hours
MADISON, Wis. -- Northbound Interstate 39/90 reopened at the interchange with the Madison Beltline just before 7 p.m. Thursday following a semi rollover more than eight hours earlier. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. near mile marker 143, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Biden hours away from Madison-area visit, here's what to expect
President Joe Biden is expected to fly into Truax Field at about 11:30 Wednesday morning before speaking at a union training facility in DeForest. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Man killed in Richland County crash, sheriff's office says
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. -- A 66-year-old Lone Rock man died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. A 33-year-old driver from Lone Rock hit the victim, Bruce Anderson, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Highways B and BA, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Madison police search for man who robbed visually impaired woman
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are searching for a man who they said robbed a visually impaired woman Wednesday night while she was walking downtown. Police said the woman was walking in the 100 block of North Broom Street at around 6:30 p.m. when the man came up behind her and grabbed a bag off of her arm.
One person taken to hospital after materials fall from crane
MADISON, Wis. -- One person was injured Friday after materials fell from a crane and landed on a car, Madison Fire Department officials said. Emergency crews were called to a construction site in the 1300 block of Regent Street just before noon. Officials said a crane was carrying building materials about 40 feet in the air when the materials fell, landing on a passing vehicle.
Man charged in downtown Madison homicide sentenced to life in prison following guilty plea
MADISON, Wis. -- One of two men charged in a deadly shooting in downtown Madison last spring has been sentenced to life in prison after admitting to shooting a man outside of the Dane County Jail. Demone Cummins, 21, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree intentional homicide. A...
Snow emergency in effect for Madison, snow removal work underway
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency for the next two nights after several inches of thick, heavy snow fell Thursday. The city's Streets Division said it would begin plowing every street in the city starting at 3 p.m., but crews had been trying to keep main roads and highways on the city's salt route clear since the snow began falling Thursday morning.
Janesville police arrest two women after off-duty officer heard gunshots
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police arrested two women Wednesday night after they said an of-duty officer heard gunshots. Police said the officer was driving home at around 11 a.m. when she heard shots near the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street. Two women were seen running through the parking lot to an apartment in the 300 block of Dodge Street.
