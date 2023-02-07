Read full article on original website
Related
Sadly, Kentucky gets its first ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill as legislators target schools | Opinion
Linda Blackford: #BadBillWatch had to take a deep breath for Kentucky’s first ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and yet another bill to use public school funding in private schools.
WLKY.com
Constitutional amendment could be next move for private school vouchers in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new bill in Frankfort aims to change Kentucky's Constitution to pave the way for legislation that would allow public money to be used for private school tuition. If House Bill 174 passes, voters would decide in 2024 whether or not to approve the constitutional amendment.
Kelly Craft vows to 'dismantle' Department of Education as governor
Kelly Craft told an audience last week that one of her first acts in office if she is elected as governor this year will be to "dismantle" the Kentucky Department of Education. The audio of Craft, who is running in a crowded field of candidates in the Republican primary, was provided by American...
KFVS12
Senate panel passes controversial bill dealing with LGBTQ issues in Ky. schools
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A controversial bill dealing with LGBTQ issues in Kentucky schools has passed a Senate panel. Senate Bill 150 requires parent notifications when it comes to sexual issues and aims to limit the authority of the state board of and department of education when it comes to gender identity.
How gun commerce has changed in Kentucky since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Kentucky since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
