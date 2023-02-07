When your family's team is in the Super Bowl, the whole week is a work trip. Gracie Hunt hit Radio Row on Tuesday supporting her Chiefs and the Special Olympics... On radio row this morning discussing THE GAME & all things @SpecialOlympics 2023 World Games! Special Olympics is near and dear to my heart. My work with Special Olympics began almost a decade ago in high school when I tried out for the FC Dallas Special Olympics Unified Soccer team. Playing as a partner player alongside those with “disabilities” changed my life, gave me lifelong friendships, and showed me first hand how sports break barriers. All people are worthy or respect no matter your ability, race, or background. I love this organization. Let’s continue to break barriers and make the world one of respect and inclusion for all! And GO CHIEFS!!

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO