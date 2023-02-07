Read full article on original website
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
NFL wife reveals secrets of the league
Few people understand the inner workings of the NFL more than players’ significant others. Such is the case with Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. The Instagram influencer and business manager took to TikTok recently to detail the secrets of the league from the perspective of a player’s wife. The Read more... The post NFL wife reveals secrets of the league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
'Jersey Shore' Alum Shades Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Over Social Media Comment
Jenni "JWoww" Farley drew the ire of one of her former Jersey Shore co-stars. InTouch Weekly reported that Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola seemingly shaded Farley after the latter spoke about her on a recent podcast episode. While her former co-stars have gone on to appear on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Giancola has taken a step back from her MTV roots since Jersey Shore came to an end in 2012.
bravotv.com
Paige Reveals Something New About Her Relationship with Craig: “It’s Not Great for Us”
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s relationship has been put to the test on Summer House, Southern Charm, and two weeks of living together in Vermont for Winter House Season 2, and it has survived. However, according to Paige, the odds are stacked against the duo when it comes to...
Tri-City Herald
Meet Lou Ferrigno Jr. — the Hottie Joining the ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Cast: Career Details, More
TheOuter Banks season 3 premiere date is approaching fast, and fans are dying to find out what happens with their favorite characters, portrayed by series stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant. However, the cast recently welcomed a new actor to the group named Lou Ferrigno Jr. The Teen Wolf alum’s character will shake things up in the third season, and Netflix viewers are dying to know more about him.
Tri-City Herald
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’
Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the Don’t Worry Darling director’s love life. “He’s your typical average Joe.”
Tri-City Herald
League of Legends Champion Tier List: Best Top Laners Patch 13.3
There will be some changes to the current top lane meta in League of Legends because of the changes in Patch 13.3, as one of the most powerful champions has been nerfed in this patch. K'Sante has been hit with some negative changes that will make him a more well...
Tri-City Herald
Justin Tafa details hardships of injuries during long layoff before UFC 284
PERTH, Australia – Things weren’t easy for Justin Tafa leading into his UFC 284 home fight. The 28-year-old Australian heavyweight snapped a two-fight skid with a brilliant head kick knockout of Harry Hunsucker in December 2021. But he couldn’t get any momentum going in 2022 thanks to injuries.
tigerdroppings.com
Gracie Hunt Hits Super Bowl VII's Radio Row
When your family's team is in the Super Bowl, the whole week is a work trip. Gracie Hunt hit Radio Row on Tuesday supporting her Chiefs and the Special Olympics... On radio row this morning discussing THE GAME & all things @SpecialOlympics 2023 World Games! Special Olympics is near and dear to my heart. My work with Special Olympics began almost a decade ago in high school when I tried out for the FC Dallas Special Olympics Unified Soccer team. Playing as a partner player alongside those with “disabilities” changed my life, gave me lifelong friendships, and showed me first hand how sports break barriers. All people are worthy or respect no matter your ability, race, or background. I love this organization. Let’s continue to break barriers and make the world one of respect and inclusion for all! And GO CHIEFS!!
