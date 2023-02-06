Read full article on original website
Related
Former WWE Star Talks Scrapped Plans To Be Kane’s Brother
A former WWE Superstar has discussed original plans to become the third Brother of Destruction and how it left Jim Cornette dismayed. Kane was famously revealed as The Undertaker’s younger brother, who was long thought to be dead, at the 1997 Badd Blood pay-per-view. Over the years the brothers have warred with one another and also teamed up as the dreaded Brothers of Destruction. But there could well have been another brother in the mix.
WWE Hall Of Famer Suggests Who Should Retire Brock Lesnar
One WWE Hall of Famer has a great idea on who should be the one to end Brock Lesnar’s career. Brock Lesnar has been involved in either pro wrestling or MMA nonstop since 2000, save for a short stint as a football player for the Minnesota Vikings. He has...
The Undertaker Says It’s Unfair To Compare Bray Wyatt To Him
The Undertaker thinks it isn’t fair for people to compare Bray Wyatt to him even though they are both supernatural characters to some degree. At the Raw XXX show celebrating 30 years of Raw on January 23rd, The Undertaker choked LA Knight before tossing him over to Wyatt, who dropped Knight with a Sister Abigail neckbreaker. The Deadman whispered something into Wyatt’s ear after that. Wyatt said he won’t reveal what he was told in that moment.
WWE NXT Star Missing Upcoming Shows Due To Eye Injury
A top WWE NXT wrestler will be out of action for about two weeks while dealing with an eye injury while also providing a photo on social media. On the February 7th edition of NXT, JD McDonagh interrupted a promo from Carmelo Hayes just as Hayes was about to talk about his intentions of becoming the NXT Champion. McDonagh, who has been a title contender in the past, thought that he should be the next title challenger.
WWE Hall Of Famer Raves About Paul Heyman’s Raw Promo
A WWE Hall of Famer has waxed lyrical about Paul Heyman’s recent encounter with Cody Rhodes, calling it their favourite thing Heyman has done in his career. On Monday Night Raw in Orlando, Florida Paul Heyman came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes as The American Nightmare picks up the pace on his Road to WrestleMania where he is due to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – if Reigns can survive the challenge of Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber.
Jerry Lawler Returning Home Following Stroke
Jerry Lawler’s stay in hospital is finally over. Two days ago, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that Lawler had suffered another health scare; in this case, a stroke. Initial reports on his stroke implied that it was “very serious”. However, his condition improved dramatically and he is...
Seth Rollins Says Logan Paul In WWE “For His Own Gain”
Seth Rollins does not like Logan Paul and he does not care who knows it as he warns that the social media star is “going to get creamed.”. Logan Paul has caused a stir since becoming part of WWE in 2022, despite only competing in four matches so far. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 teaming with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios only for his partner to turn on him after the bout.
Former Women’s Champion Possibly Returning To Smackdown Tonight
A former WWE Women’s Champion may be returning to this week’s Smackdown event following an absence that lasted over one month. Ronda Rousey has yet to appear on WWE TV in 2023. The last time she was on Smackdown was on the December 30th episode when she lost the SD Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair in about 45 seconds.
WWE Filming Movie Parody Promos For WrestleMania 39
When WrestleMania Goes Hollywood this year, WWE plans on airing some movie parody promos just like they did in the past. This year’s WrestleMania 39 event takes place on April 1st and April 2nd from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home of the NFL’s Rams (the reigning Super Bowl Champions for two more days) and Chargers.
Gunther Faces Surprise New Challenger For WWE Intercontinental Title
WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is set to put his gold on the line after finding a new challenger on SmackDown. Gunther won the Intercontinental Title back in June 2022 when he defeated Ricochet for the gold on SmackDown. Since then The Ring General has held onto his title with an iron fist and can now boast of having the longest Intercontinental Championship reign of the 21st century after overtaking Shelton Benjamin’s 2004/5 reign that lasted 244 days.
Jey Uso Returns On WWE Smackdown To Defend Tag Team Titles, Talks With Sami Zayn
Jey Uso made a triumphant return on WWE Smackdown to defend the Tag Team Titles while also having a private moment with Sami Zayn. Going into the February 10th edition of WWE Smackdown from the Mohegan Sun Arean in Uncasville, CT, there were questions about whether Jey Uso would appear on the show. Jey wasn’t on last week’s Smackdown episode, which didn’t make the “Tribal Chief” Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns happy as the leader of The Bloodline.
Big E Says WWE Star Has “All The Tools” To Be World Champion
Big E knows what it takes to reach the top of WWE and he has given some heavy praise to a current star that has a big championship opportunity coming up. During his WWE career, Big E has done a lot including his time as part of the legendary New Day group with many title reigns, he’s a Money in the Bank winner, he’s held the Intercontinental Title and also been the WWE Champion.
WWE Hall Of Famer Questions Impact Of The Bloodline
A WWE Hall of Famer has talked about the impact of The Bloodline in pro wrestling and what their long-lasting effect might be. The Bloodline storyline has dominated WWE programming, especially on Smackdown over the last eight months. Sami Zayn went from being a midcard heel on Smackdown to becoming one of the most popular babyfaces in all of WWE thanks to the power of The Bloodline.
MJF Trashes WWE Hall Of Famer’s Promo Skills
MJF isn’t shy about voicing his opinion, even if it comes at the expense of revered Hall of Famers. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for many things but most fans consider his best skill to be his promos. Few wrestlers can match him on the microphone; in fact, he was voted Best on Interviews by readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in 2021, which was a year that included CM Punk.
John Cena Wearing Skirt And Heels On Movie Set (PHOTO)
John Cena has been photographed wearing some interesting attire on the set of the movie he is currently filming. During his WWE career, John Cena was known for wearing jorts in the ring, sneakers and he often had different colored shirts that were huge merchandise sellers due to his popularity with WWE fans.
Seth Rollins On Modern Wrestling vs The Past – “We’re Not Sitting In Headlocks For 2 Hours”
Seth Rollins has re-ignited the debate between modern wrestling and the sport in days gone by and says it’s a “different type of physicality” felt today. The debate over modern wrestling vs. wrestling from the past is one sure to remain as the decades go on and different generations of talents set foot in the ring.
Bronson Reed Talks Reaching Out To Triple H About WWE Return
Bronson Reed has opened up about how he reached out to Triple H regarding his WWE return. During his NXT career, Bronson Reed rose up the ranks as a talented big man that could move around the ring well and had a devastating top rope splash called the Tsunami. Reed also became the NXT North American Champion in his WWE career.
Former WWE Star Backstage At AEW Dynamite
A wrestler that hadn’t been in WWE in three years was seen backstage in AEW. Jose Jorge Arriaga Rodriguez currently goes by the wrestling name Cinta de Oro, which is Spanish for “Golden Ribbon”. However, longtime WWE fans might remember him for his tenure as Sin Cara...
AEW Star “Drinking Way Too Much” While In WWE
A current AEW star has discussed his mental state towards the end of his time in WWE and admits he was burnt out, drinking every day, and “could not stop.”. Jake Hager surprised everyone when he made his shock AEW debut on the first episode of Dynamite as Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle was formed. Hager spent some time in the world of MMA before joining Tony Khan’s fledgling company. Hager still has an undefeated record in the sport, with three wins and one no contest.
Jeff Jarrett Thinks Vince McMahon Had A Plan In “Loaning Out” Brock Lesnar
Jeff Jarrett has discussed his admiration of Brock Lesnar and why he thinks Vince McMahon knew what he was doing when Lesnar pursued MMA glory. Brock Lesnar became a wrestling sensation in 2002 when he captured the WWE Championship just four months after his on-screen debut. He went on to headline WrestleMania 19 but by the time WrestleMania 20 came around in 2004, Lesnar was on his way to pursuing his NFL dreams.
