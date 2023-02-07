Denver eviction defense attorney and head of the Colorado Economic Defense Project Zach Neumann is worried about his team’s ability to help people stay housed. In recent years, eviction defense attorneys have relied on federally funded emergency rental assistance programs at both the municipal and state level. But pandemic emergency funding is disappearing. Those city and state programs that kept people housed over the past few years have shut the door to new applicants.

