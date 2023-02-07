ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver eviction filings are back above pre-pandemic levels. With rent aid mostly gone, keeping people housed is an uphill fight

Denver eviction defense attorney and head of the Colorado Economic Defense Project Zach Neumann is worried about his team’s ability to help people stay housed. In recent years, eviction defense attorneys have relied on federally funded emergency rental assistance programs at both the municipal and state level. But pandemic emergency funding is disappearing. Those city and state programs that kept people housed over the past few years have shut the door to new applicants.
Things to do in Denver this weekend, Feb. 10-12

It’s Valentine’s weekend! If you’re into celebrating Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day, there are plenty of markets to explore. There are also painting classes and a cookie decorating class. If you’re looking for something sporty besides watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, Ball Arena is...
Mayor candidate Jim Walsh plans to bike all 78 Denver neighborhoods in five days

Jim Walsh, who’s using the race for mayor to champion Denver workers, isn’t just running to be the city’s pro-labor CEO. He’s pedaling for it. On Wednesday afternoon, he gathered in front of historic homes on the Auraria Campus with a group of supporters to set out on a five-day bike ride through the city’s 78 neighborhoods.
Denver mayoral race: a look at January campaign fundraising

Loans and out-of-state money headlined Denver mayor campaign money in January. Republican Andy Rougeot, a longshot in a liberal progressive city, wrote himself another check for $250,000 to set the pace in fundraising in the latest round of reports. He raised only $3,625 in contributions from others. Former state senator...
