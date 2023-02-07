Read full article on original website
500+ Duluth, St. Louis County leaders advocate at the capitol starting Wednesday
ST.PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 26th annual Duluth and St. Louis County at the Capitol Days kicked off in St. Paul on Wednesday. The Duluth Area Chamber has partnered with the City of Duluth and St. Louis County to bring over 60 key partner organizations to advocate for various legislative priorities to benefit the northeastern Minnesota region.
What Northlanders want to hear from Biden in State of the Union
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Tuesday, we talked with people at UMD, Fitger’s, and Duluth’s Lakewalk to hear how they’re feeling ahead of the president’s State of the Union address. “I want to hear something good, some good news, ya know?” said Gus Ganley from...
City by City: Meadowlands, Hermantown, Duluth
Meadowlands, MN- County State Aid Highway 133 East of Meadowlands will close between Highway 29 and Highway 47 beginning on Monday, February 13 through the end of June. The bridge crosses the Whiteface River. It has been in place since 1964. The steel beams are rated as poor condition and the road’s surface often needs re-doing. The project is starting early in order to safely work within the river and not worry about spring runoff season.
UWS Veterans Program could get boost from Governor’s budget proposal
SUPERIOR, WI -- The University of Wisconsin-Superior could get a major boost to its veterans’ programs under Governor Tony Evers’ budget proposal. Evers’ proposal calls to invest roughly $3 million into veterans programs within the state’s UW system. That includes UW-Superior’s Veterans and Non-Traditional Students Center....
$849.5K Superior Home With Casino + Views Of The Bong Bridge For Sale
Do you want a private oasis close to the city that feels like you are in your own wooded retreat? Those types of homes don't come along too often but there's one for sale right now in Superior, Wisconsin that has all of these qualities and more. Even if you...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Stunning Drone Video Captures 3 Bobcats On St. Louis River Between Duluth + Superior
I've been saying it for years: people don't realize how beautiful and awesome the St. Louis River is. It's one of the best places to catch walleye in the world. There is wildlife everywhere, and it's right smack dab in the middle of the Twin Ports. If you haven't been on the St. Louis river, you're missing out.
NorthShore Inline Marathon director retires
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The NorthShore Inline Marathon is announcing the retirement of its executive director, Skeeter Moore. Moore held the role for over 12 years. The NorthShore Inline Marathon was founded in 1996 and quickly grew to become the world’s largest skating race. Today, it features multiple skate races, as well as rollerski and foot race divisions.
Free winter events happening in West Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Free winter activities will be happening in West Duluth this weekend. Winter Out West (WOW) will be hosting indoor and outdoor activities this Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb 11. Events kick off with a free screening of the movie Happy Feet at The...
AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For some college students, writing papers is quite a chore. New technology could cut down the process to a matter of seconds, but many are worried that would cut down their education as well. From calculators to spell check, the education sector is no...
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
Duluth Public Schools receive grant for stop arm cameras on buses
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Public Schools announced Friday they received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety. According to a news release, the district will be receiving over $69,000 to install school bus stop cameras to help keep students safe as they get on and off the bus.
Sign up for the next Northern News Now Blood Drive
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now is teaming-up with Memorial Blood Centers for another Blood Drive. The is one will be Monday, March 6th and Tuesday, March 7th 2023. Our November 2022 Blood Drive got enough blood to potentially save 561 lives. That was a record for...
Duluth Police announce new Behavioral Health Unit
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) has been formed within the Duluth Police Department. The department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) have been combined to form the new unit. The goal of the merger was to...
Black Woods Blizzard Tour begins trek across Northland
Duluth Candy Co. has created new treats just for Valentine’s Day. Ironwood residents are invited to apply for housing rehabilitation grants.
The College of St. Scholastica reaches fundraising milestone ahead of schedule
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The College of St. Scholastica achieved its largest fundraising goal five months ahead of schedule. In 2014, the college began its “A Second Century of Saints Campaign” with aims such as renovating campus facilities, adding to scholarship funds, and building its Health Science Center.
City of Duluth crews to perform snow removal in Lincoln Park, Downtown Business Districts
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth will be performing snow removal operations next week. Crews will be removing snow in the Lincoln Park Business District on West Superior St. Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 17. According to City of Duluth officials, snow removing in the...
Cook County jury finds South Range man guilty of dismembering body, dumping remains into Lake Superior
ST. PAUL MN. (Northern News Now) - A Cook County jury convicted a South Range man in his accessory to a 2021 murder. Wednesday afternoon, the jury found Robert Thomas West guilty of one count of being an accessory after the fact to murder and one count of interference with a dead boy arising out of murder.
Man Arrested For Impersonating A St. Louis County Sheriff, Making Traffic Stops
A suspect has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Northland. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have a suspect in custody at the county jain in Virginia who was involved with the situation. The situation remains under investigation. Prior the arrest, the...
Section 7AA: Duluth Northern Stars see season end, Grand Rapids/Greenway advances to semis
The No. 4 Duluth Northern Stars girl’s hockey team fell 6-1 to No. 5 Elk River/Zimmerman in the Section 7AA quarterfinals Thursday night ending their season with a 14-8-4 overall record. Mae McCall scored the sole goal for the Northern Stars at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The match...
