natickreport.com
Natick Public Works: ‘It’s time to start putting fluoride back in the system’
It looks as though Natick within a few weeks could have fluoride back in its public drinking water supply for the first time since it started running out in January of 2022. A nationwide shortage has made fluoride hard to come by for many communities. The Department of Public Works...
natickreport.com
Natick making changes to money-losing bulk pickup system
Natick next month expects to modernize its bulk curbside pickup program with new pricing and online ordering. Natick Department of Public Works’ Bill Spratt says the longtime bulk recycling system has been around for years but hasn’t been keeping up with the times. In fact, it operates at a slight loss, in part because fees have remained the same and costs for processing some materials has risen.
For $825k, a 2-bed Jamaica Plain condo that’s bright in winter white
Other highlights include a walk-in shower, hardwood flooring, and a skylight. This Jamaica Plain condominium is bright and white with plenty of light. Located at 8 Myrtle St., Unit 2 has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Janet Deegan of the Cervone Deegan Team at Coldwell Banker Realty in Boston has listed the 980-square-foot condominium for $825,000.
universalhub.com
Board approves replacing old Greenway garage with 11-story lab building
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved an Ontario developer's plans to replace the aging parking garage at 125 Lincoln St. with an 11-story life-sciences building with ground-floor space for a banquet hall - and with plans for 50 to 60 units of affordable housing on Essex Street. Oxford Properties...
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
North Shore Medical Center Expands as it Renews its Lease in Centennial Park
Peabody, MA – Combined Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce that North Shore Medical Center, has renewed their 16,600 SF lease at Two Corporation Way in Centennial Park, Peabody, and additionally expanded in 2nd floor contiguous space above them at 10,634 SF, bringing their total new square footage to 27,234 SF.
wufe967.com
Massachusetts teachers' union begs for cash after being forced to handover $300K for illegal strike
A Massachusets teachers’ union affiliated with the National Education Association, is using a charity fund to help cover costs of hefty fines it received after an illegal strike, according to a report in the Boston Hearld. “Any help would be immensely appreciated,” the union said Tuesday about its GoFundMe...
Electrical system at Elm Park Tower beyond repair with nearly 200 seniors displaced
WORCESTER - It turns out that damage to the electrical system over the weekend at Elm Park Tower apartments is beyond repair and a complete replacement is needed in the 16-story building before residents are allowed to return for good. Due to the record low temperatures over the weekend, the Worcester Housing Authority, which runs the seniors-only building located at 425 Pleasant St., had to empty the building of its nearly 200 residents Saturday night due to...
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
Is This City Home To Massachusetts’ Smelliest Beach?
Growing up near the ocean was a treat I'd say. So many memories of packin' up the station wagon and heading to the beach with my family as a kid. The other thing I remember? The smell that often plagued our beloved public beach. Cities obviously cannot help where they...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize sold at Mobil gas station
A $100,000 scratch ticket was sold from a Mobil gas station, and was one of three $100,000 lottery prizes won or claimed in the Massachusetts State Lottery games on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The winning $100,000 scratch ticket sold from Ted’s Stateline Mobil was for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game, and...
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
universalhub.com
Neighbors sue to block new Brighton synagogue
A group of residents living near the site of a proposed synagogue on Bennett Street in Brighton yesterday sued to block its construction, saying the new building and attached rabbi's residence would simply be far too large for a congested, narrow street. In a suit filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
nbcboston.com
MetroWest Shopping Center Sells for $11 Million
A Quincy developer has paid $11 million for a Roche Bros.-anchored shopping center in Westborough. Grossman Development Group said Wednesday it has bought Bay State Commons as part of its Boston-area commercial real estate portfolio. Its other properties include Hingham Square and a Price Rite-anchored shopping center in Seekonk, among others.
Why no snow cover could be problematic in the Spring
Simkins Tree Service out of Holliston says yards could have trouble this year because of the lack of snow cover.
thelocalne.ws
Planning board member’s comment called ‘rude’ and ‘out of line’
IPSWICH — A planning board member found herself in disfavor with fellow board members when she told the public to “do your own research, because you won’t get it here.”. “Helen, that was extremely rude,” chair Toni Mooradd told Helen Weatherall, who made the remark. “That...
natickreport.com
Save the date: Natick Boy Scouts troop holding bottle & can drive on Feb. 18
Boy Scouts of America Troop 1775 in Natick is holding a redeemable bottle and can drive on Saturday, Feb. 18, 9am-noon at the 2023 at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) lodge at 113 W Central St., Natick. Natick Troop 1775 holds drives quarterly to help fund scholarships, local trail work,...
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
Ashland Elementary School Had Stay In Place Today
ASHLAND – An elementary school in Ashland had a stay in place issued today, February 8, due to a medical emergency, said the Principal Pete Regan. “We instituted a school wide Stay-In-Place, due to a medical emergency. Thanks to the quick action of our nursing staff and the immediate response of our Ashland Fire/EMT and Police, everyone involved received the care they needed. We are lucky to have so many amazing professionals in our district,” said the Principal of the Henry Warren School.
