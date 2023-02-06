Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
Jury Convicts Minnesota Mother for Killing Her Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hennepin County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a mother accused of killing her son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler stood trial after being charged with killing the six-year-old boy by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May. Thaler was arrested after police in Mound pulled her over after officers responded to reports of an erratic motorist and spotted her driving a car that was missing one of its tires and had a shattered rear window. The officer noticed blood on the woman's hand and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back seat, along with a shotgun shell and a spent shell casing inside the vehicle.
(UPDATE) – 15 Year Old Student Murdered at St. Paul School
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The St. Paul Police Department this afternoon released a bit more information concerning that city's first homicide in 2023. Police spokesman Mike Ernster says a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in St. Paul Harding High School in the late morning on Friday. He says officers responded to a 911 call from the school and found staff members providing first-aid to the stabbing victim, who was transported to Regions Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
UPDATE: Unusual Theft at Rochester Business That Is Closing
Pretty sure I had a look of shock on my face when the news broke that the beloved ABC & Toy Zone store in Rochester, Minnesota was closing. A banner was put up announcing the closing and a bunch of "store closing" signs were put up. Unfortunately, a few kids on Thursday decided to make things difficult for ABC & Toy Zone.
Minnesota State Patrol Targeting Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
More School Bus Cameras Coming to SE Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety has announced another round of grants to fund school bus stop arm cameras. The fourth round of grants totaled $1.4 million spread across 19 schools and transportation companies. The funding comes from a $14.7 million pool of money authorized by the state legislature to equip school buses with cameras to capture motorists who disobey school bus stop arm signals.
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
15-Year-Old Identified As Suspect in St. Cloud Murder
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A 15-year-old has been identified a suspect in the murder investigation of a St. Cloud man last month. Police arrested the St. Cloud teen on January 18th, on an unrelated case. Police say he was being held for reckless discharge of a gun, possession of a gun, and prohibited possession of a gun due to prior felony convictions.
Stewartville Man Sentenced to Probation For Rochester Mugging
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction stemming from a mugging that nearly cost the victim an eye. 22-year-old Mohamed Ismail Mohamed previously entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He...
Minnesota Congresswoman Assaulted in Washington DC
Washington, DC (KROC-AM News) - Police in Washington DC are investigating an assault on a member of Minnesota's congressional delegation. Nick Coe, who serves as the Chief of Staff for Congresswoman Angie Craig issued a statement today indicating the Second Congressional District US Representative was assaulted in the elevator at her apartment building in Washington DC around 7:15 AM. Coe indicated the second-term Democrat defended herself from her attacker and suffered some bruising, but "is otherwise physically okay."
DPS Addresses Growing Sextortion Threat On Minnesota Families
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Sextortion is a growing issue across the state and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety is helping families make sure their children don't become a victim. Sextortion happens when someone tricks a person into sending them explicit photos then demands money or threats to have...
Large Apartment Project Proposed For Rochester YMCA Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A real estate investment firm headquartered in North Dakota has decided to enter the Rochester market by proposing a large downtown project. The firm, Enclave, has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities to acquire the former YMCA property on the south edge of downtown Rochester next to Soldiers Field Memorial Park. The company is proposing a seven-story, nearly 220-unit, multi-family residential project at the site.
Alcohol Suspected in Austin Crash That Hospitalized Three People
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Austin early Tuesday morning. State Troopers responded to the wreck shortly after midnight. The crash occurred at the I-90/11th Dr. Northeast interchange. The state crash report indicates an SUV was traveling east...
More funds head to Minn. attorney general, public defenders
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Millions of extra dollars are working their way through the Minnesota Legislature to both beef up the ability of Attorney General Keith Ellison's office to prosecute violent crime and the state's public defender system to relieve the staffing shortages that nearly led to a strike last year.
Minnesota Supreme Court Revives Lawsuit Over Walz’s COVID Powers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has revived a lawsuit challenging the Governor's authority to declare a peacetime emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A District Court Judge originally heard the case and ruled Governor Tim Walz had the authority under the Minnesota Emergency Management Act...
Trial Date For Man Charged With Crash That Killed Rochester Woman
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of causing the death of a 22-year-old woman in a traffic crash last year today entered not guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide charges. 21-year-old Deng Kwel was driving the car that slid out of control to the median on East...
Three People, Six Dogs Escape Rochester Structure Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a blaze near power lines, electrical wires and a propane tank in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. The Rochester Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 10:40 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive found a detached garage at a residence in the 3900 block of 5th St. Northwest fully engulfed in flames.
Rochester Speakeasy Named One of the Best in the Country
I have to give a big shoutout to what I believe is the only speakeasy in Rochester, Minnesota that has now been named one of the best not just in Minnesota but in the entire country! It's pretty cool that a place like this is right in our backyard. If...
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
KROC News
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0