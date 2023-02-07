ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Being Sold at Sticker Stores Through Legal Loophole

New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis back in 2021 when then-Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow the recreational use of the drug. His office predicted that legal weed sales would increase annual tax revenues up to $350 million a year and add 60,000 jobs to the state once the industry was at its fullest potential (Rich Mendez, CNBC).
Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work

Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here

The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
New York State Food Recall: Don’t Eat 70,000 Pounds Of Meat

Health officials are warning to throw out 70,000 pounds of meat sold in New York State. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Daniele International has recalled about 69,255 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products. Meat Sold In New York May Be Laced With Listeria.
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?

The calendar says winter but the weather forecast is calling for a little bit of spring in New York State! Has this been the weirdest winter yet? At least in recent memory is seems. In the Western New York area, we have dealt with a blizzard, crazy rain and wind...
As grocery prices climb, millions of New Yorkers brace for the end of pandemic-era food stamps

Charisma White, in her building's courtyard in Sunset Park. White said the $195 in food stamp benefits she used to receive wouldn’t last an entire month. The $95-a-month boost, a nearly 50% increase to her food budget, has allowed White to buy items she typically can’t afford. Additional SNAP money is slated to end next month as inflationary grocery prices continue to climb. [ more › ]
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023

New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different

A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
14 Quirky Facts About New York That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

New York is one of the most interesting states in the nation. Throughout history, so much has happened here. As a result, there are a whole bunch of intriguing and surprising facts about people, places, things, and events in the Empire State. Some of them sound too weird to even be true, but they are! Read on to learn some quirky facts about New York that you can use to impress your friends.
