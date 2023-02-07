Read full article on original website
The Cheapest Places In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley For Dates
One Hudson Valley hometown is actually the "cheapest" place in New York State for dating. The Hudson Valley is full of great places to take a date. Westchester County, New York Town Is Cheapest Place for a date in New York State. You probably shouldn't tell your date you are...
Cannabis Being Sold at Sticker Stores Through Legal Loophole
New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis back in 2021 when then-Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow the recreational use of the drug. His office predicted that legal weed sales would increase annual tax revenues up to $350 million a year and add 60,000 jobs to the state once the industry was at its fullest potential (Rich Mendez, CNBC).
Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work
Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
New York Set To Open First Cannabis Dispensary Outside of NYC
Not long after Smacked LLC opened its doors in late January, another cannabis dispensary was announced to open by the end of the week. What makes this new shop unique is that it is the first legal recreational cannabis dispensary to open outside of New York City. More Licenses Coming.
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here
The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
New York State Food Recall: Don’t Eat 70,000 Pounds Of Meat
Health officials are warning to throw out 70,000 pounds of meat sold in New York State. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Daniele International has recalled about 69,255 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products. Meat Sold In New York May Be Laced With Listeria.
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?
The calendar says winter but the weather forecast is calling for a little bit of spring in New York State! Has this been the weirdest winter yet? At least in recent memory is seems. In the Western New York area, we have dealt with a blizzard, crazy rain and wind...
As grocery prices climb, millions of New Yorkers brace for the end of pandemic-era food stamps
Charisma White, in her building's courtyard in Sunset Park. White said the $195 in food stamp benefits she used to receive wouldn’t last an entire month. The $95-a-month boost, a nearly 50% increase to her food budget, has allowed White to buy items she typically can’t afford. Additional SNAP money is slated to end next month as inflationary grocery prices continue to climb. [ more › ]
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
.05 The New Legal Blood Alcohol Limit in New York State?
A chemical test is not required to prove that you were driving intoxicated, according to New York State. In fact, the law in New York State could possibly be changing--lowering the legal BAC of intoxication from .08% to .05%.
Online auctions for New York State surplus items begin February 13
Surplus items include usual office furniture, computer equipment, and tools to the less typical collectible sneakers, sports memorabilia, lost-and-found jewelry, and more.
Adderall Shortages are Impacting New York Residents
Currently, the state of New York is experiencing a recent shortage of the ADHD medication Adderall. This Adderall shortage is actually something that is not exclusive to New York but has recently impacted many people nationwide. Reports of the shortage started months ago and pharmacists are struggling to keep the...
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
George Santos blames NY politics for 'bad decision' to lie on resume: 'It's pretty simple'
“Here’s the deal, I would have never gotten the nomination from the Nassau County GOP if I had not concluded college,” Santos told Newsmax in an interview Thursday night from the U.S. House Rotunda.
New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different
A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About New York That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
New York is one of the most interesting states in the nation. Throughout history, so much has happened here. As a result, there are a whole bunch of intriguing and surprising facts about people, places, things, and events in the Empire State. Some of them sound too weird to even be true, but they are! Read on to learn some quirky facts about New York that you can use to impress your friends.
Hidden Ghost Town That’s Forgotten in New York State
There's a hidden ghost town in New York State, that few have heard of and it may have a Billy the Kid connection.
