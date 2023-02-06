Stimulus update: Direct $180 inflation relief checks could be sent to millions under new Michigan plan

D emocratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled a plan to disburse $180 inflation relief checks to state residents Monday.

Every tax filer in the Great Lake State will likely receive a check under the plan, which uses money from the state's burgeoning budget surplus to fund the payday. The state's surplus is estimated to hit $9.2 billion by the fall.

“This will be the largest tax breaks for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades,” Whitmer said during a press conference.

To become law, the proposal must first clear the state legislature. However, Whitmer revealed that she reached an agreement with Democratic leaders on the plan. Dubbed "Lowering MI Costs," the plan features several tax cuts in addition to the inflation relief check.

This includes a phase-out of the retirement check over a four-year period, which Whitmer estimates will add roughly $1,000 on average to 500,000 households. The proposal also quintuples the Michigan Working Families Tax Credit to provide a refund of $3,150 on average to about 700,000 families, according to the governor.

A bevy of states has been tapping into budget surpluses to dole out tax rebates and other forms of relief to residents. Whitmer stressed that everyday Michiganders are contending with stiff cost of living pressures.

“The #1 concern for Michiganders right now is costs,” Whitmer said in a statement, according to WLUC. “Getting this done will help people pay the bills and put food on the table as inflation impacts their monthly budgets. I am proud that we are hustling to get this done and deliver real, immediate relief to Michiganders.”

Whitmer's plan is now awaiting consideration in the state legislature.