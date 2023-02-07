Read full article on original website
WJBF.com
Boathouse problems grow worse as repair cost estimates grow higher
Maintenance problems growing worse at the Augusta Boathouse, as the cost of making repairs goes up commissioners are looking for a path forward.
WRDW-TV
‘When does it end?’: Mom facing homelessness struggles for affordable housing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Affordable housing is an issue in Augusta and around the country. Some hoped a new development near an old mill would help, but that project seems to be on hold. We’re talking about the three-and-a-half acres right by King Mill that was supposed to be affordable...
WJBF.com
State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents
State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents.
WJBF.com
Junior Achievement of Georgia brings discovery center to Evans for middle school students
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF)- Middle School students in the CSRA will soon be able to immerse themselves in financial literacy and personal finance education. From five locations across the state, two new programs will come from the Junior Achievement of Georgia in one new Evans location. “It’s an incredible opportunity...
WRDW-TV
Augusta’s Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro Health for EMS service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department will recommend AmeriPro Health to provide the county’s ambulance service. A document provided to News 12 shows how the procurement department scored the three bidding ambulance services on a point scale. Gold Cross EMS and...
‘Never ending’ construction on Exit 183 finally coming to an end
What many say seems like endless construction on Exit 183 of I-20, could be coming to an end soon.
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
WJBF.com
Lambert: 'No journalist expects to be arrested when you're doing your job' | Banfield
NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert speaks about his arrest upon being released late Wednesday night. #Banfield.
wgxa.tv
Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?
(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
wfxg.com
City of Augusta hosting hiring fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
WJBF.com
McCormick Post Office Rally
Commissioners reject staff recommendation for new contract for ambulance service.
WJBF.com
Local military organization Forces United set to dissolve
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local woman is wondering where her church’s recent donations may have gone after finding out the non-profit that they sent money to is going out of business. When Debby Bouknight, a treasurer at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aiken, was closing her books for...
City leaders vote ‘No’ to new ambulance contract
Augusta commissioners voted no on Thursday afternoon to a new ambulance contract with Ameripro EMS.
Missing Augusta man with Dementia located
Per RCSO, Lawrence Carter has been located and returned home. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing man that may be suffering from Dementia. 64-year-old Lawrence Carter was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on February 8th at the Red Lobster at Walton Way and Gordon […]
Augusta Lucy C Laney rains down on Sandersville Washington County
Playing with a winning hand, Augusta Lucy C Laney trumped Sandersville Washington County 67-57 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Commission votes against AmeriPro contract
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta Commission is holding a special called meeting Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss the city applying to be the ambulance provider for the area. FOX54 will be streaming that meeting. ---------- UPDATE: The Augusta Commission is expected to gather again Friday for another...
WJBF.com
'The spirit led me to go': Officer reflects after saving teen father on I-40 bridge
A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday. ‘The spirit led me to go’: Officer reflects after …. A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a...
WJBF.com
Golden Harvest highlights local partners throughout the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — People across the area are feeling the weight of a looming recession. With the help of organizations like Golden Harvest and the Love Center, people in the community feel they have a safe space. “Coming here, showing them that they’re still people that care about...
WJBF.com
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on February 9
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on February 9.
One dead in tractor trailer accident on I-520 in Augusta
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred at 11:25 a.m. on I-520 Westbound at mile marker 10.
