Augusta, GA

WJBF.com

Boathouse problems grow worse as repair cost estimates grow higher

Maintenance problems growing worse at the Augusta Boathouse, as the cost of making repairs goes up commissioners are looking for a path forward.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents

State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta’s Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro Health for EMS service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department will recommend AmeriPro Health to provide the county’s ambulance service. A document provided to News 12 shows how the procurement department scored the three bidding ambulance services on a point scale. Gold Cross EMS and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF.com

Lambert: 'No journalist expects to be arrested when you're doing your job' | Banfield

NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert speaks about his arrest upon being released late Wednesday night.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?

(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

City of Augusta hosting hiring fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

McCormick Post Office Rally

New Augusta ambulance contract rejected by commissioners. Commissioners reject staff recommendation for new contract for ambulance service.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Local military organization Forces United set to dissolve

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local woman is wondering where her church’s recent donations may have gone after finding out the non-profit that they sent money to is going out of business. When Debby Bouknight, a treasurer at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aiken, was closing her books for...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Missing Augusta man with Dementia located

Per RCSO, Lawrence Carter has been located and returned home. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing man that may be suffering from Dementia. 64-year-old Lawrence Carter was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on February 8th at the Red Lobster at Walton Way and Gordon […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Commission votes against AmeriPro contract

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta Commission is holding a special called meeting Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss the city applying to be the ambulance provider for the area. FOX54 will be streaming that meeting. ---------- UPDATE: The Augusta Commission is expected to gather again Friday for another...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Golden Harvest highlights local partners throughout the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — People across the area are feeling the weight of a looming recession. With the help of organizations like Golden Harvest and the Love Center, people in the community feel they have a safe space. “Coming here, showing them that they’re still people that care about...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on February 9

Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on February 9.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

