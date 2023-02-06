Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
New London Cafe avocado toast
New London Cafe, a staple in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood, is working on freshening things up. “We’ve been here awhile, like 20+ years I believe,” Head Chef Sarah Severson said. “So just kind of rebranding and coming into Lakeside with a little bit better food, good service, good atmosphere.”
WDIO-TV
What’s Brewing: Empire Coffee
Empire Coffee is a Superior coffee shop with a “tap house” model. “A lot of coffee shops you’ll go into, they’ll only have like one roast or maybe their own roast,” Owner Aryana Buck said. “We source from a bunch of different roasters from all over the area.”
WDIO-TV
Finding the right preschool and early childhood education
Parents know that finding the right preschool and early childhood education is important, but it’s not easy. That’s why Andrea Jang of Duluth Mom has resources that may be able to help. She’s developed a guide called Preschools and Early Childhood Resources in Duluth. It’s a list of...
WDIO-TV
Superintendent Starzecki talks more about school consolidation
Superintendent Dr. Amy Starzecki of Superior public school district explained how the consolidation won’t happened until the fall of 2024. Cooper Elementary is currently at 60% student capacity, whereas Great Lakes Elementary is at full capacity for teaching young children. However, regardless of whether or not the consolidation happens,...
WDIO-TV
Duluth police department announces new behavioral health unit
The Duluth Police Department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) now fall under a newly formed unit called the Behavioral Health Unit (BHU). “Substance use and mental health conditions often go hand in hand,” said Lieutenant David Drozdowski. “In order to better serve...
WDIO-TV
Section 7AA: Duluth Northern Stars see season end, Grand Rapids/Greenway advances to semis
The No. 4 Duluth Northern Stars girl’s hockey team fell 6-1 to No. 5 Elk River/Zimmerman in the Section 7AA quarterfinals Thursday night ending their season with a 14-8-4 overall record. Mae McCall scored the sole goal for the Northern Stars at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The match...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Marshall, CEC girl’s hockey advance in Section playoffs
The Duluth Marshall and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girl’s hockey teams each moved on past the Section 7A quarterfinals on Tuesday. The No.2 seeded Duluth Marshall team beat No. 7 North Shore by the score of 10-1. The Hilltoppers now advance to the next round and will play Moose Lake Area on...
WDIO-TV
Person arrested for impersonating law enforcement
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Cotton area. Authorities say they have three known reports at this time, of a matching suspect and vehicle equipped with emergency lights driving around Wednesday. They stress there is no fear for public safety.
WDIO-TV
Virginia man faces charges after double stabbing
Ray Charles Brantley faces three charges related to a double stabbing from Monday evening. Police said they responded to the call in the 300 block of 8th Street South. The criminal complaint said Brantley and the victims live in the same apartment building. Brantley, who is 63, was reportedly making...
