AMC movie theaters have started rollout of seat-based pricing



AMC h as started rolling out a new pricing model , charging varying amounts depending on seat selection .

Sightline at AMC was announced by the company in a press release on Monday. According to the movie theater chain, the change has already taken effect at certain locations.

The new model will charge the standard ticket price for "standard sightline" while charging less for seats such as those in the front row, which it dubbed "value sightline." Further, seats with better views in the middle will cost "slightly more" and are called "preferred sightline."

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” EVP and CMO of AMC Theatres Eliot Hamlisch said. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

AMC's new model will apply to showtimes starting after 4:00 p.m. and won't be available on "Discount Tuesdays."

The initiative is going to be expanded to all AMC locations by the end of 2023, per the press release .

Recently, a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing from Cineworld revealed that Regal Cinemas, AMC's biggest competitor, would be closing 39 locations . According to the parent company, by rejecting the leases for certain theaters as soon as Feb. 15, it will be able to recoup $22 million a year.