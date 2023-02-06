3.8 magnitude earthquake rattles upstate New York, no damage reported



T he strongest earthquake in nearly 30 years shook Buffalo, New York , Monday morning during a rare tremor for the region.

The 3.8 magnitude quake struck at approximately 6:15 a.m. and had its epicenter in the Buffalo suburb of West Seneca, New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) said her office has been in contact with local officials but that no damage had been reported as a result of the earthquake.



The tremor was also detected by Canadian officials, who measured it as a 4.2 magnitude earthquake. Officials in Canada have not reported any damage in towns bordering New York.

The earthquake was the largest since a 3.0 magnitude tremor hit the area in May 1995, per CBS affiliate WIVB. The largest earthquake to hit the area in recorded history was a 4.9 magnitude quake in 1929, per the U.S. Geological Survey.

Earthquakes in western New York that are "too small to cause damage are felt roughly three or four times per decade," per the USGS.

An unrelated massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria in the past day, causing extensive damage and thousands of deaths.