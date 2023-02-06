ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Americans’ personal finances worst since the Great Recession

(The Center Square) – Half of Americans report their personal finances are “worse off” than they were a year ago, according to a new survey. The poll found only 35% of Americans say they are better off than a year ago. The 50% who are worse off is the highest percentage since Gallup began asking the question in 1976, with the exception of the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
Washington Examiner

Historical trends spell trouble for Republicans in debt limit blame game

The government funding showdown between President Joe Biden and Republicans isn’t anything new. In fact, both parties have been at war over spending proposals several times over the last decade, with at least five fiscal standoffs causing nationwide economic consequences since 2010. And the results don’t bode well for...
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Washington Examiner

Daily on Energy: Biden’s comments on needing oil and gas for ‘a while’

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. BIDEN SEES A NEED FOR OIL AND GAS FOR A DECADE-PLUS: President Joe Biden’s pronouncement last...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal deficit up 80% through first four months of fiscal year

The federal deficit was $460 billion through the first four months of the fiscal year, the Treasury Department reported Friday, a 78% increase from the same period a year before. Revenues, or the amount of money the government raised through taxes, were $1.47 trillion, or 3% lower than during the...
Washington Examiner

State of the Union 2023: Republicans say Medicare and Social Security are off the table

President Joe Biden was booed by Congress during his State of the Union address when he said Republicans wanted to cut Medicare and Social Security in order to lower our spending as we reach our debt ceiling limit. However, the Washington Examiner spoke with a number of Republicans just before the State of the Union who mentioned cutting Social Security and Medicaid were off the table.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Oil production bounces back to highest level since pandemic began

U.S. oil production hit levels not seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a development driven by a continuing rebound in demand for gasoline and other fuels. Daily crude oil production averaged 12.3 million barrels per day during the week ending Friday. The last time field production was that high was April 2020.
Washington Examiner

China and Russia should own no land near US military spaces

Some proposals are so obviously sensible that objections should be summarily swept aside. Such is true of a bill just introduced by multiple Republican senators to ban affiliates of adversarial regimes from buying land near U.S. military installations. This is the third time in four years that Sen. Ted Cruz...
Washington Examiner

Disinformation Inc: State Department bankrolls group secretly blacklisting conservative media

This is the second part of a Washington Examiner investigative series about self-styled 'disinformation' tracking groups that are cracking down on conservative media and part of a lucrative operation that aims to defund disfavored speech. To read part one, click here. The Department of State has funded a deep-pocketed "disinformation"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy