Americans’ personal finances worst since the Great Recession
(The Center Square) – Half of Americans report their personal finances are “worse off” than they were a year ago, according to a new survey. The poll found only 35% of Americans say they are better off than a year ago. The 50% who are worse off is the highest percentage since Gallup began asking the question in 1976, with the exception of the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
Historical trends spell trouble for Republicans in debt limit blame game
The government funding showdown between President Joe Biden and Republicans isn’t anything new. In fact, both parties have been at war over spending proposals several times over the last decade, with at least five fiscal standoffs causing nationwide economic consequences since 2010. And the results don’t bode well for...
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Social Security update: First of two double direct payments worth $1,828 to arrive in 19 days
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive the first of two payments, each worth $914, in a little under three weeks.
Final five days to claim one-time payment of up to $800 – see if you qualify for bonus cash
STRUGGLING Americans have only days remaining to claim a one-time rebate worth up to $800. Officials in South Carolina have warned that taxes must be filed by February 15 if residents want to receive the payment. The second round of payments will begin in March and taxpayers can pocket up...
Daily on Energy: Biden’s comments on needing oil and gas for ‘a while’
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. BIDEN SEES A NEED FOR OIL AND GAS FOR A DECADE-PLUS: President Joe Biden’s pronouncement last...
Republicans can use the debt ceiling fight to better prepare Americans for the next economic crisis
On the outside chance that House Republicans are able to wrangle President Joe Biden into cutting federal spending to set a new debt ceiling, lawmakers need to understand that it will have been all for naught unless they take this opportunity to better prepare the country for the next economic crisis.
Biden's big-government agenda creates lucrative job market as administration officials cash out
Revolving-door lobbyist-and-consultant Ron Klain is exiting the White House after two years as Biden’s chief of staff, and is being replaced by revolving-door-investor-and-consultant Jeff Zients. Klain’s not the only one cashing out, and Zients isn’t the only one revolving in. In fact, early 2023 could go down...
Ron Johnson says Biden lying about his stance on Social Security and Medicare
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) accused President Joe Biden of lying about his views on Social Security and Medicare after the president criticized his proposal to remove the programs from the bucket of "mandatory spending" in a visit to Wisconsin this week.
Federal deficit up 80% through first four months of fiscal year
The federal deficit was $460 billion through the first four months of the fiscal year, the Treasury Department reported Friday, a 78% increase from the same period a year before. Revenues, or the amount of money the government raised through taxes, were $1.47 trillion, or 3% lower than during the...
State of the Union 2023: Republicans say Medicare and Social Security are off the table
President Joe Biden was booed by Congress during his State of the Union address when he said Republicans wanted to cut Medicare and Social Security in order to lower our spending as we reach our debt ceiling limit. However, the Washington Examiner spoke with a number of Republicans just before the State of the Union who mentioned cutting Social Security and Medicaid were off the table.
Daily on Energy: A lot is at stake in the push to have copper named a critical mineral
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. CRITICAL COPPER? Copper interests and a handful of lawmakers are lobbying the Interior Department to make...
Oil production bounces back to highest level since pandemic began
U.S. oil production hit levels not seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a development driven by a continuing rebound in demand for gasoline and other fuels. Daily crude oil production averaged 12.3 million barrels per day during the week ending Friday. The last time field production was that high was April 2020.
China and Russia should own no land near US military spaces
Some proposals are so obviously sensible that objections should be summarily swept aside. Such is true of a bill just introduced by multiple Republican senators to ban affiliates of adversarial regimes from buying land near U.S. military installations. This is the third time in four years that Sen. Ted Cruz...
Top Republican: China ‘testing us and we did not rise to that challenge'
When Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) rose to back a resolution condemning China today, he did so with possibly the longest record of tackling the communist country than anyone in Congress. Smith, in his 21st term, has led human rights fights against China for decades. In his two-minute address today, Smith...
Disinformation Inc: State Department bankrolls group secretly blacklisting conservative media
This is the second part of a Washington Examiner investigative series about self-styled 'disinformation' tracking groups that are cracking down on conservative media and part of a lucrative operation that aims to defund disfavored speech. To read part one, click here. The Department of State has funded a deep-pocketed "disinformation"...
