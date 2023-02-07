Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Scenes of devastation as Turkey, Syria quake kills thousands
With the death toll climbing after the deadliest earthquake in over a decade brought massive destruction to parts of Turkey and Syria, rescue crews are holding fast to an increasingly slim hope of finding survivors. This gallery shows the most compelling scenes from a devastating earthquake that hit southeast Turkey...
Idaho State Journal
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AP) — With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the world’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade. The confirmed death toll passed 11,000. Turkish...
Idaho State Journal
Syria orphans from quake taken in by overwhelmed relatives
BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian baby girl whose mother gave birth to her while trapped under the rubble of their home during this week’s devastating earthquake now has a name: Aya, Arabic for “a sign from God.” With her parents and all her siblings killed, her great-uncle will take her in.
Idaho State Journal
Turkish leader acknowledges 'shortcomings' in quake response
GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AP) — The president of Turkey on Wednesday acknowledged “shortcomings” in his country's response to the world’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade as hope dwindled that more survivors would emerge from the rubble of thousands of toppled buildings. With the confirmed death...
Idaho State Journal
Rescuers rejoice as more quake survivors emerge from rubble
ISKENDERUN, Turkey (AP) — Six relatives huddled in a small air pocket, day after day. A desperate teenager grew so thirsty that he drank his own urine. Two frightened sisters were comforted by a pop song as they waited for rescuers to free them. These earthquake survivors were among...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Russians recently found a new ally-Turkish citizen now says that they are fighting with Russians against the Ukrainians
Recently, volunteers of Turkish citizenship have stepped up to join Putin in the fight against the Ukrainian military. Turkish volunteers have begun training with Putin’s troops as the leader continuously makes flailing attempts to beef up his soldier count. [i]
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Belarus calls Poland's closing of border crossing point 'catastrophic'
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Belarus on Friday condemned as "catastrophic" a decision by Poland to close a border checkpoint between the two countries, saying it could lead to a collapse on both sides of the border.
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from Canada
Fritznel Richard from Haiti had been living with his wife in Quebec, Canada for a year. The couple had crossed into Canada as migrants seeking asylum. Richard and his wife fled from Haiti to go to Brazil. From Brazil, the couple was able to enter the U.S. However, their ultimate goal was to end up in Canada. Perhaps, they believed that the asylum process would be easier in Canada.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Idaho State Journal
Rescuers push to find survivors of 'disaster of the century'
KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers made a final push Thursday to find survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that rendered many communities unrecognizable to their inhabitants and led the Turkish president to declare it “the disaster of the century." The death toll topped 20,000. The...
Idaho State Journal
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
BEIRUT (AP) — For years, the people of Aleppo bore the brunt of bombardment and fighting when their city, once Syria’s largest and most cosmopolitan, was among the civil war’s fiercest battle zones. Even that didn’t prepare them for the new devastation and terror wreaked by this week’s earthquake.
Idaho State Journal
Haiti US Stalled Adoption
Passport rush blamed on US policy stalls adoptions in Haiti. Children are stuck in orphanages across Haiti, unable to leave the increasingly volatile country and start new lives with adoptive parents. The problem is a Washington policy change that is allowing some Haitians to more easily gain entry to the U.S. That has set off a rush for Haitian passports and Haiti's single passport office is overwhelmed. People with appointments for adopted children cannot squeeze through the aggressive crowd swarming outside the office or secure new appointments. Couples in the U.S. that have had adoptions approved worry their children will succumb to hunger, cholera or gang violence before they can get them out of Haiti, where conditions are deteriorating rapidly.
Idaho State Journal
12 dead, including 2-year-old, in Siberian apartment blast
MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities say a gas explosion in an apartment building in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk has killed at least 12 people, including a 2-year-old child. The Thursday morning explosion caused two entrances of the five-story building to collapse, with 30 apartments destroyed by the ensuing fire.
Idaho State Journal
Earthquake hits Indonesia, killing 4 as restaurant collapses
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A shallow earthquake shook Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua on Thursday, killing four people who were unable to escape when a floating restaurant collapsed into the sea. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit residential areas in Jayapura, near Papua's northern...
Idaho State Journal
5 dead in apartment building fire in Novosibirsk, Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — A gas explosion in an apartment building in the south-central Russian city of Novosibirsk Thursday morning killed at least five people, including a 2-year-old child, the regional health ministry said. Regional Gov. Andrey Travnikov said nine people had been taken to the hospital, with two in...
Comments / 0