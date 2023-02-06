ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
waterlandblog.com

Ground broken for 334 units of new affordable housing at Redondo Heights

Photo: Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell; King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer; King County Executive Dow Constantine; MSC CEO Robin Corak; Representative Jamila Taylor, WA State Legislature; and SRI President Len Brannen. Photo Credit: Mel Ponder Photography. More affordable housing is coming to Federal Way, as ground was broken on...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KING 5

Starting Monday, the COVID vaccine mandate will be dropped in Seattle and King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — After nearly two years, King County and the City of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. Mayor Bruce Harrell and Executive Dow Constantine said the vaccine mandate will be dropped as a requirement, starting Monday. The decision was made after Public Health – Seattle and King County indicated that immunity has reached a high enough level to relax restrictions.
KING COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Enumclaw’s Allan Thomas gets 2.5 years in prison for tax fraud scheme

That’s how U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones described local dairy farmer and former Drainage District 5 Commissioner Allan Thomas’ conduct for his part in a scheme to defraud Enumclaw taxpayers of more than $460,000. After five years of investigation and trial, Thomas received a sentence of 30...
ENUMCLAW, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: WA Dept of Health defends mocking a death, then censors critic

The Washington State Department of Health (WADOH) mocked the death of a Washingtonian in a tone-deaf tweet. After criticism, the department triple-downed on the offensive message and even censored a critic. An unidentified King County resident reportedly died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Navigating care in a Catholic hospital system

In Washington about half of hospitals are Catholic run due to mergers. And that can complicate access to things like abortion, gender affirming care, and death with dignity. A new bill would authorize public oversight of hospital mergers and whether they would impact access to care. Seattle Times reporter Nina...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coyote gets loose in Port Townsend hospital

A coyote wandered into Jefferson Healthcare Center Tuesday morning, according to a report from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The coyote was first spotted by Amy Yaley, the hospital’s marketing and communications director, around 10:15 a.m. “It was hard not to notice, I was sitting in a meeting area outside the cafe,” Yaley said. The animal entered the hospital through the facility’s automatic doors and meandered down the hospital’s express clinic. It then ran down a hallway and broke through a glass panel trying to get out.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KIMA TV

Edmonds School District still without internet Monday after 'suspicious activity'

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District was still working to restore internet access Monday as it investigated what caused major technical problems. The district posted an update on its website on Sunday saying service was not restored and would not be available on Monday, but said the technology team worked through the weekend and was progressing. The update said the district "expects to begin restoring access to key district online tools over the next several days."
EDMONDS, WA
newsnationnow.com

Cost of living, crime among reasons for people migrating south

(NewsNation) — Many residents of northern and northwestern cities are choosing to move south for reasons that include high cost of living, surging crime rates and massive layoffs in the tech industry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, 1.3 million people moved to Southern states,...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy