A coyote wandered into Jefferson Healthcare Center Tuesday morning, according to a report from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The coyote was first spotted by Amy Yaley, the hospital’s marketing and communications director, around 10:15 a.m. “It was hard not to notice, I was sitting in a meeting area outside the cafe,” Yaley said. The animal entered the hospital through the facility’s automatic doors and meandered down the hospital’s express clinic. It then ran down a hallway and broke through a glass panel trying to get out.

PORT TOWNSEND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO