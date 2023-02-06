Read full article on original website
Washington State Republican Party Calls on Governor Jay Inslee to End State Worker Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) is calling on Governor Jay Inslee to end the statewide vaccine mandate for state workers after Seattle and King County ended the vaccine requirement for employees on February 6. The WSRP is also calling on Inslee to rehire workers who were fired over their personal healthcare decisions.
nwpb.org
Obtained documents reveal years of unsanitary conditions at the Northwest Detention Center
Over 100 people participated in a hunger strike last week at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, known colloquially as the Northwest Detention Center. The strike ended on Feb. 5 after four days, according to detention abolitionist group, La Resistencia. Maru Mora-Villalpando of La Resistencia said worsening conditions, including...
q13fox.com
Seattle Public Schools considering school closures
Seattle Public Schools is considering closing schools. The Seattle Times reports they're facing similar issues as Bellevue with budget shortfalls and declining enrollment.
New group would take a fresh look at Pierce, Thurston County airport sites
A new work group may be examining potential sites for a new airport in the south Sound. The Tacoma News-Tribune reports House Bill 1791 would create a group that would replace the Commercial Aviation Commission. The group is intended to examine the strengths and weaknesses of the sites in Pierce...
Remains found in Bremerton last year identified as 41-year-old Kitsap County man
The remains of a badly decomposed body found in Bremerton in late 2022 have been identified as belonging to a man from Kitsap County.
waterlandblog.com
Ground broken for 334 units of new affordable housing at Redondo Heights
Photo: Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell; King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer; King County Executive Dow Constantine; MSC CEO Robin Corak; Representative Jamila Taylor, WA State Legislature; and SRI President Len Brannen. Photo Credit: Mel Ponder Photography. More affordable housing is coming to Federal Way, as ground was broken on...
Starting Monday, the COVID vaccine mandate will be dropped in Seattle and King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — After nearly two years, King County and the City of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. Mayor Bruce Harrell and Executive Dow Constantine said the vaccine mandate will be dropped as a requirement, starting Monday. The decision was made after Public Health – Seattle and King County indicated that immunity has reached a high enough level to relax restrictions.
kentreporter.com
Enumclaw’s Allan Thomas gets 2.5 years in prison for tax fraud scheme
That’s how U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones described local dairy farmer and former Drainage District 5 Commissioner Allan Thomas’ conduct for his part in a scheme to defraud Enumclaw taxpayers of more than $460,000. After five years of investigation and trial, Thomas received a sentence of 30...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: WA Dept of Health defends mocking a death, then censors critic
The Washington State Department of Health (WADOH) mocked the death of a Washingtonian in a tone-deaf tweet. After criticism, the department triple-downed on the offensive message and even censored a critic. An unidentified King County resident reportedly died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated...
Ars Technica
US woman has walked around with untreated TB for over a year, now faces jail
A woman in Washington state is facing electronic home monitoring and possible jail time after spending the past year willfully violating multiple court orders to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated and to stay in isolation while doing so. Last week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that...
KUOW
Navigating care in a Catholic hospital system
In Washington about half of hospitals are Catholic run due to mergers. And that can complicate access to things like abortion, gender affirming care, and death with dignity. A new bill would authorize public oversight of hospital mergers and whether they would impact access to care. Seattle Times reporter Nina...
Chronicle
Washington Bill Aims to Boost AC for Vulnerable Residents in Wake of 2021's Extreme Heat Wave
Philip Knowles, a firefighter in South King County, goes on hundreds of emergency calls every year. But those during the extreme heat wave of summer 2021 are etched in his brain. The bulk were from people reporting heat-related illnesses like heat stroke, heat exhaustion or other complications from overheating as...
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
Chemicals 'of concern' flowing into Puget Sound, affecting marine life, scientists say
SEATTLE — Are the medications and products we use in our daily lives affecting wildlife in the Puget Sound?. It's a question environmental toxicologists have been working to answer especially with endangered Southern Resident orcas in mind. King County officials identified what they are calling "chemicals of emerging concern"...
q13fox.com
Several pets killed in Snohomish County house fire
Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen. Everyone was able to get out but some pets were killed and others are missing.
Coyote gets loose in Port Townsend hospital
A coyote wandered into Jefferson Healthcare Center Tuesday morning, according to a report from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The coyote was first spotted by Amy Yaley, the hospital’s marketing and communications director, around 10:15 a.m. “It was hard not to notice, I was sitting in a meeting area outside the cafe,” Yaley said. The animal entered the hospital through the facility’s automatic doors and meandered down the hospital’s express clinic. It then ran down a hallway and broke through a glass panel trying to get out.
q13fox.com
Gig Harbor business owner scammed out of $85k by what appeared to be his bank
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A restaurant owner says he was scammed out of thousands of dollars within seconds after getting a call directly from what he thought was his bank. Erik Smith, the owner of Green House Restaurant in Gig Harbor, says he received a text message from Chase Bank around 8:48 a.m. Dec. 12.
q13fox.com
Bellevue schools proposes closing 3 elementary schools
The Bellevue School District will present its plan to consolidate three elementary schools. This comes after protests by families in the school district this week.
KIMA TV
Edmonds School District still without internet Monday after 'suspicious activity'
EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District was still working to restore internet access Monday as it investigated what caused major technical problems. The district posted an update on its website on Sunday saying service was not restored and would not be available on Monday, but said the technology team worked through the weekend and was progressing. The update said the district "expects to begin restoring access to key district online tools over the next several days."
newsnationnow.com
Cost of living, crime among reasons for people migrating south
(NewsNation) — Many residents of northern and northwestern cities are choosing to move south for reasons that include high cost of living, surging crime rates and massive layoffs in the tech industry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, 1.3 million people moved to Southern states,...
