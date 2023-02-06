Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter

Read full article on original website
Kala Pedersen
3d ago
No we don't want it. They don't give two cents what it will do to our land or environment. They CALL it green energy, it is the opposite.It's all the money honey. There is money to made. And I would imagine most of the power it would create will be sold to Cali. As they take much of OUR resources. NO NO NO
Ryan Kunk
3d ago
Former CA here in Idaho. Don’t fall for the CA crap. Don’t send them anything. Let them sink in their own misery they created for themselves with this push for energy systems that can’t meet their demands
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's political leadership weighs in on Magic Valley wind project
Several of Idaho’s federal and state politicians are weighing in on a wind farm proposal in the Magic Valley that’s currently moving through an environmental review. Earlier this week, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo wrote a letter to the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher voicing their concerns over the Lava Ridge Wind Project.
idahoednews.org
Analysis: Idaho scores well … on an education metric Idaho no longer cares about
Here’s one place where Idaho is making up ground — and moving faster than most other states. But you probably won’t hear much talk about it. In 2021, about 51% of the state’s young adults had finished some form of postsecondary education: college, a career-technical education program or workforce training.
Idaho Fish and Game proposes new wolf management plan
IDAHO, USA — In Idaho, wolves play a unique part in the ecosystem. "We're a very special place," said Suzanne Stone, International Wildlife Coexistence Network director. "There's not many places in the world that are wild enough to be able to host animals like wolves." Recent Idaho Fish and...
Readers respond: Two sides to Greater Idaho debate
I hope the media will cover both sides of the question on whether some Oregon counties should become part of Idaho, (“Idaho Republican wants to talk to Oregon about Greater Idaho movement,” Feb. 2). I only hear about the exit side. In Union County we were given the question, “Shall the county commissioners meet to explore...?” It passed by just over 50%. This is not a mandate to leave Oregon. The question had no fiscal component and no sunset clause. So, for how many years are the commissioners obligated to continue? 2020 was a massive year politically and there was no campaign to oppose the measure. After all, it was an exploratory suggestion. The commissioners had better use their time and energy solving real problems. We don’t need to create an artificial problem that sucks up all their attention.
Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions
A first-year legislator is pushing a new bill in the Idaho Legislature that would give local county commissions the authority to remove the property tax exemptions in place for hospitals. Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, also is sponsoring a second new bill that would immediately remove the property tax exemption for a hospital’s outlying administrative and […] The post Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KIVI-TV
Lawsuit challenging Idaho's "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" moves forward
BOISE, Idaho — The Fairness in Women's Sports Act was signed into law by Governor Brad Little in 2020. The Idaho law would ban transgender and intersex women and girls from participating in school sports. The law has been on hold since August 2020 when Idaho District Court Judge...
Top 25 Idaho Cities in 2023 That’ll Make the Least Amount of $$$
When it comes to earning money, Americans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We've hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. In this recent article from Stacker, they said... “Where you...
How gun commerce has changed in Idaho since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Idaho since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho Launch faces another fight in Senate after narrow escape from House
TWIN FALLS — Gov. Brad Little’s push to ramp up education spending, one of his budget priorities for the 2023 legislative session, emerged from the Idaho House of Representatives looking like a schoolboy who got roughed up but still won the recess football game. Another bruising contest likely...
You Won’t Believe How Many Idahoans Support Gay Marriage
Same-sex marriage in Idaho has been legally recognized since October 15, 2014. That's right. Gay marriage has been a thing in Idaho for almost a decade, and to be very clear, we're here for it. Oddly enough, not everyone is. It happens often enough that we'll share an article about...
15 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Idaho
In writing this story, I have to be crystal clear that I’m probably the least qualified to write about weed. I don’t smoke, nor have a desire to. I have never tried any type of illicit drug and I don’t even drink alcohol. But I do love Mt. Dew and Cheetos, and I can appreciate a good stoner movie along with the clever and fun references and jokes to be made in regard to weed and those who use it.
Enjoy The Lake At One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Hikes In Idaho [Video]
This Idaho Hike Is Ranked One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Trails In Idaho. I didn't grow up in Idaho, and I don't like to assume anything, but kids start to enjoy nature at a young age with all the attractive opportunities to get outside. So my wife and I moved here in September of last year, and we haven't had the time to explore more of Idaho, but we are planning on it.
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
Idaho bill to add mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl is held in committee
BOISE, Idaho — House Bill 67 was held in the Idaho House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Thursday after more than two hours of testimony. The proposed law redefines mandatory minimum sentences for a sufficient amount of heroin possession that the state defines as "trafficking." HB67 also wants to add fentanyl to the state's list of illegal drugs that are punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence.
Idaho Boarder Scenic Byway Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
The website Road and Track released 'America's 25 Most Beautiful Scenic Byways' Are we surprised this unique and stunning one that boarders Idaho topped the list? Not at all. "Hells Canyon Scenic Byway - Trace the steps of the Oregon Trail right through North America's deepest canyon. You'll follow the Snake River straight past cliffs, fields and snowy mountaintops."
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislation proposed to help local news in Oregon
Separated by age and distance, Wesley McGovern and Jules Walters came together for legislation that attempts to reverse the decline of local news coverage in Oregon. They were among those who testified in favor of House Bill 2605, which in a revised form would enable state grants to go toward helping avert “news deserts,” as identified in a report released last fall.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 875 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 875 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths in the last week.
The Idaho Profession That We All Agree Could Use A Massive Raise
How much would you pay to ensure that your children are safe?. Most people would say there is no price they wouldn't pay to keep their kids safe and yet, here we are in 2023 and babysitters are still underpaid. Or are they?. Is it time to accept that our...
New Idaho Fish and Game director named
Fredericks is currently a deputy director and has spent his entire professional career at Fish and Game.
dailyfly.com
Reckless Legislation Subverts Medical Training and Threatens the Safety of Idahoans’ Eyes
BOISE, Idaho – In a concerning move for Idahoans’ eye safety today, Senate Bill 1052 was brought forward in the Senate Health and Welfare Committee in a dangerous attempt to expand optometrists’ scope of practice through legislation rather than through education. Optometrists are important providers of basic vision care services but are not medical doctors or trained surgeons. The Idaho Society of Ophthalmology (ISO) is against this recklessly proposed legislation due to the major concerns it raises for patient safety.
