Idaho State

Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter

By LORIEN NETTLETON lnettleton@magicvalley.com
 4 days ago
Kala Pedersen
3d ago

No we don't want it. They don't give two cents what it will do to our land or environment. They CALL it green energy, it is the opposite.It's all the money honey. There is money to made. And I would imagine most of the power it would create will be sold to Cali. As they take much of OUR resources. NO NO NO

Ryan Kunk
3d ago

Former CA here in Idaho. Don’t fall for the CA crap. Don’t send them anything. Let them sink in their own misery they created for themselves with this push for energy systems that can’t meet their demands

IDAHO STATE

