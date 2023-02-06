ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Teen girl from AV group home vanishes, police say it's 'critical'

APPLE VALLEY -- A 15-year-old girl named Dajanaya Eddie, left her group home on Chief Joseph Road, in the Town of Apple Valley on February 9, 2023. Eddie left the home at around 1:30 in the afternoon on foot and was accompanied by some unidentified male. Police say that Dajanaya...
APPLE VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy