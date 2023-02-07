ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

cherokeephoenix.org

41 file for office in Cherokee Nation

TAHLEQUAH – Following a four-day filing period that ended Feb. 9, 41 hopefuls spent between $1,000 and $2,500 each to run for office in the Cherokee Nation’s June 3 General Election. “I think it went very smooth,” Election Commission Chairman Rick Doherty said, “and I think our staff...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Six more file for office on third day

TAHLEQUAH – An additional six candidates filed to run for office in the Cherokee Nation’s June 3 General Election, bringing the total to 27 with one day left. Feb. 8, the third of four filing days, attracted six more contenders. On the first day, Feb. 6, there were 11 filings, followed by 10 more on Feb. 7.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Ted Rivers

Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion

George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

VA and Cherokee Nation to host PACT Act Presumptive Conditions Event

TAHLEQUAH – Veterans Affairs and the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center will host a VA PACT Act Presumptive Conditions Campaign Event 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 15 at the center at 17675 S. Muskogee. The event is focused on assisting eastern Oklahoma veterans who may have presumptive disabilities and...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

CN breaks ground for $10M Career Readiness Campus

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation officials broke ground Feb. 7 on a new $10 million state-of-the-art Career Readiness Campus on Hwy. 62 west of Tahlequah. The campus will house the new Cherokee Nation Building Trades program and provide space for expanding training opportunities in the construction, electrical, plumbing, masonry and HVAC fields. It will also house the tribe’s high-voltage lineman training program and fiber technician training program.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6

Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Benton County inmate found unresponsive

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County jail staff found an unresponsive man in his cell around 2 p.m. on Feb. 3, according to a press release from Sheriff Shawn Holloway. Inmate Timothy Plank was taken to Northwest Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway by...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Tahlequah, OK

Want to know the best restaurants in Tahlequah, OK, for a fun mealtime?. Tahlequah is a city in northeast Oklahoma known for its tourist attractions and festivals. The city had over 16,000 inhabitants in 2021. It is the county seat of Cherokee County and capital of the United Keetoowah Band...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder

A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
TULSA, OK
Amusing Planet

The 1957 Plymouth Belvedere That Was Buried For 50 Years

The opening of a time capsule is supposed to be an exciting and nostalgic event that gives future generations a chance to peek into the past. But not all openings live up to the hype. In 1957, the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA, was gearing up for the state’s...
TULSA, OK
5NEWS

Woman found dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?

MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
MIAMI, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
TULSA, OK

