Aiken City Councilwoman Lessie Price helps make S.C. site of first in the nation primary

Aiken City Councilmember Lessie Price was among South Carolina's delegation to the 2023 Democratic National Committee meeting. At the meeting, the committee voted to make South Carolina the first primary in the 2024 race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Submitted photo

For Aiken City Councilwoman Lessie Price, the vote to make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary is welcome news.

Price, who also serves as vice chairwoman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, was in session at the 2023 meeting of the Democratic National Committee in Philadelphia last week.

On Saturday morning, the full Democratic National Committee voted to change the party's primary calendar for the 2024 election.

"This is great news for the state of South Carolina," Price said. "All South Carolinians should celebrate. We were first in the South for many, many years but now we're first in the nation."

The new primary calendar calls for South Carolina to go first followed by Nevada (previously No. 3) and New Hampshire (previously No. 2) on Feb. 6, 2024 and Georgia and Michigan on Feb. 13, 2024. Iowa has been the site of the first voting for candidates since 1972 and would join several other states on Super Tuesday.

The plan has been endorsed by President Joe Biden.

In a Dec. 2, 2022 letter to the committee, Biden listed five reasons for making changes to the primary calendar: ensuring voters of color have a voice in selecting the nominee, eliminating caucuses, the primaries should reflect the country's growing diversity and making the calendar reviewable every four years.

Iowa is 88.7% non-Hispanic White and New Hampshire is 91.3%.

South Carolina's population is over one-quarter non-Hispanic black (26.3%) and Blacks comprise a majority of voters in the Democratic presidential primary. Nevada is over one-quarter Hispanic, Michigan has a population with just under 15% Black, over 18% Hispanic, and 6% Asian and Georgia's population is over 30% Black.

"It means something to mean as an individual; I just happen to be Black," Price said. "South Carolina has the demographics that feed into the needs of so many different parts of this country. It looks like America. You have the diversity of African Americans, non-African Americans. You have Hispanics."

Price added she felt South Carolina going first would give candidates and those running their campaigns different perspectives of what's actually taking place by visiting the state and its many different areas. She said the needs in those areas are generic to the rest of the country.

Politico reported another factor for Biden's endorsement of the plan is his strong support among southern Blacks and that South Carolina and Assistant Minority Leader Jim Clyburn's endorsement are credited with turning around his floundering 2020 campaign.

"These things do not come easy," Price said. "President Biden knows that South Carolina, through the help of Congressman Clyburn, managed to bring him to where he is today right now. Certainly you do have a huge block of African Americans that will vote and support the presidential nominee."

She added the presence of the red-turning-purple Georgia and the purple-turning-red North Carolina on the state's borders also helped get South Carolina the nod to go first.

There are some legal challenges to implementing the new calendar. In specific, New Hampshire state law requires the state to be the first primary, one week before any other state, and state Democratic officials have vowed to fight the new calendar and to hold their primary first regardless.