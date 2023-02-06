ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Tyre Nichols Case: Seven Additional Memphis Police Officers Under Investigation

More officers will be disciplined for the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols. "There are seven additional officers who are under investigation,” City Attorney Jennifer Sink said, during a Memphis city council meeting about the violent arrest of Nichols according to CBS News, “The administrative investigation is still ongoing, and so this information is subject to change. The administrative investigation is solely to determine if city policies were violated and what disciplinary action should be taken. The criminal investigation is being handled by the TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) and DA."
MEMPHIS, TN
BET

Lawsuit Says Cops Who Fatally Beat Tyre Nichols Also Attacked Another Black Man 3 Days Earlier

A new federal lawsuit accuses the same officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols of assaulting another Black man in Memphis, Tenn. days earlier. Local Memphis station WMC reported that Monterrious Harris, 22, sued the City of Memphis and the five former officers for an alleged assault on Jan. 4, three days before the same Black cops beat Nichols, 29, to death.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy