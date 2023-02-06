More officers will be disciplined for the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols. "There are seven additional officers who are under investigation,” City Attorney Jennifer Sink said, during a Memphis city council meeting about the violent arrest of Nichols according to CBS News, “The administrative investigation is still ongoing, and so this information is subject to change. The administrative investigation is solely to determine if city policies were violated and what disciplinary action should be taken. The criminal investigation is being handled by the TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) and DA."

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO