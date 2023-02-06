The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said one person and one pet were exposed to a rabid stray cat in Oconee County. DHEC said on the stray grey tabby cat was found near East Sizemore Road and Keowee Trail in Seneca...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal class action lawsuit claims Tylenol or acetaminophen, if taken during pregnancy could have neurological impacts on the baby. But not all medical professionals agree. What is acetaminophen?. It’s a pain medication and fever reducer. It’s not just found in Tylenol, but several other...
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0