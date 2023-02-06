ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

FOX Carolina

DHEC: 1 person, 1 pet exposed to rabid stray cat in Oconee Co.

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said one person and one pet were exposed to a rabid stray cat in Oconee County. DHEC said on the stray grey tabby cat was found near East Sizemore Road and Keowee Trail in Seneca...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Can acetaminophen during pregnancy cause autism/ADHD in children?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal class action lawsuit claims Tylenol or acetaminophen, if taken during pregnancy could have neurological impacts on the baby. But not all medical professionals agree. What is acetaminophen?. It’s a pain medication and fever reducer. It’s not just found in Tylenol, but several other...

