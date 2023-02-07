Read full article on original website
Local businesses and school rivalries raise over $90,000 for students at the SC School for the Deaf and BlindLogen@SCSDBSpartanburg, SC
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
FOX Carolina
Honor your Vietnam veteran in Spartanburg on ‘The Wall That Heals’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you know a Vietnam veteran whose life was cut short after they returned home? Spartanburg County is helping you honor their sacrifice through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program. County officials said since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of...
greenvillejournal.com
Cut from Royal cloth: Downtown’s oldest Black congregation installs 16th pastor
Vinson Royal’s father was a pastor. His four brothers were pastors. So you’d be forgiven for believing that that lineage, and those family ties, would more likely have called him to the pulpit long before he went off to college. “Ironically, I was born into it, but I...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for gunman in Anderson
Deputies looking for gunman in Anderson
FOX Carolina
You Are Beautiful Pageant highlights beauty in Anderson special needs community
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday night was the 5th annual You Are Beautiful pageant at the Anderson County Civics Center. The event highlights the beauty of the special needs community while also raising money for the Anderson Special Olympic teams. This year’s theme was a night under the stars.
golaurens.com
Four honored at Laurens 2023 State of the City address
At the second annual State of the City Address in Laurens on Tuesday night, city officials presented four awards to outstanding members of the community. The first award of the night was the 2022 Quincy Cook Volunteer of the Year award presented to Richard Heisey. “If you didn’t know our...
greenvillejournal.com
Under one roof: Phillis Wheatley Center’s Randy Jackson on restoring a community legacy
Randy Jackson likes to say he’s a product of the Phillis Wheatley Community Center, the community-driven organization at 335 Greenacre Road that has been providing support, resources and connectivity to Greenville for more than a century. “I thrived because of it,” Jackson said, recalling his own days as a...
FOX Carolina
$3.5 Billion Accounting Error
$3.5 Billion Accounting Error

Over 23,000 Dead in Turkey, Syria After Earthquake. A Turkish Furman student shares his point of view. Our trial analysts go in-depth. Tense moments in court as Alex Murdaugh's defense attorneys called for a mistrial during testimony from the Murdaugh family's former housekeeper. Triple Shooting in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
FOX Carolina
Lawyer Lori recaps day 14 as witnesses testified again
Lawyer Lori recaps day 14 as witnesses testified again
FOX Carolina
Brain power leads upstate students to Science Bowl
Brain power leads upstate students to Science Bowl
spartanburg.com
Celebrate Spartanburg’s Black History & Black Owned Businesses
When you visit Spartanburg, be sure to support its Black-owned businesses, celebrate Black culture, and learn about Spartanburg’s 230 year history. Check out OneSpartanburg’s list of Black-owned restaurants, bars, and hotels, and educate yourself on the key role the Black community had in developing Spartanburg to what it is today.
FOX Carolina
Greenville teenager talks about signs of congenital heart defect
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Congenital heart defects affect about 1 in every 100 babies born in the U.S., according to the CDC. But some may not even realize they have it. Brantley Metcalf has been golfing since she was six years old. She loves the sport, but didn’t realize...
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
FOX Carolina
Upstate exotic animal rescue
Upstate exotic animal rescue

Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Wild Wing Café is closing it's downtown Spartanburg location. Upstate school districts block app used for cheating.
spartanburg.com
Bees and Beekeeping in Spartanburg
Honey bees play an important role in Spartanburg County’s environment and South Carolina’s economy. Honey bees add millions of dollars statewide to the value of fruit, vegetable, and seed crops. In addition, they contribute to a diverse and healthy ecosystem, acting as key pollinators for most flowering plants...
WYFF4.com
Fountain Inn restaurant owner featured on new streaming series
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) Episode three of...
greenvillejournal.com
Black History Month: Nicholtown native Chandra Dillard’s 20+ years of public service
Time is tight. Chandra Dillard’s racing between obligations in the Upstate and a General Assembly session that’s starting in Columbia. Thoughts of providing a quality home for everyone are top of mind, whether the District 23 South Carolina representative is at the Statehouse, or her family house. “I’ve been in public service for over 20 years,” the Nicholtown native shares. “Even when I was on [Greenville] City Council, I was still in the affordable housing lane. That’s my passion. Long before it became sexy and a dire need, I’ve been working on this journey.”
FOX Carolina
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win “exhilarating.”. The winner...
FOX Carolina
Pacolet town council officially appoints new police chief
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Months after turmoil within the Pacolet Police Department, the town announced they have officially appointed a new police chief. In a unanimous vote on Feb. 2, town council approved Joseph Hawes as the new chief of police. Hawes has more than 20 years of law enforcement service experience in South Carolina, previously serving as a patrol officer, property crime detective, violent crime detective and special team commander.
WYFF4.com
Greenville woman reflects on path to becoming Black, female business owner
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The dream of owning a business was once just that for an Upstate woman. After almost 34 years, that dream is now a reality. "Shoes are a good conversation piece," LaRona Means, the owner of George's Bootery, said. "They make people happy." Means has worked at...
