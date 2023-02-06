Read full article on original website
IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed sleeping on couch in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday morning in central Fresno. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues after officers respond to a ShotSpotter activation with 18 rounds fired. Officers say they found 24-year-old Brody Witherell inside a home. Investigators […]
FOX Reno
Man wanted for California murder arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno motel
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man wanted for a murder in central California was arrested in Reno after an hours-long standoff with police at a local motel. Hector Arreola, 35, was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue late Thursday night.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
Man shot dead in Hanford, suspect arrested, deputies say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in Hanford after being shot by another man who was later arrested, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 11:00 a.m. they received a call about a shooting that took place in the 11500 block of Elder Avenue. Witnesses gave a detailed […]
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning. Officers say they found a man who had been shot at McKenzie and Clark Avenues east of Blackstone Ave. around 1:30 a.m. He was rushed to CRMC but did not survive. Police...
IDENTIFIED: 2 teens arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been identified and arrested in the 2022 shooting death of a 20-year-old Fresno resident, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say 20-year-old Monte Jordan was shot and killed on Aug. 27 at an apartment complex parking lot near Cornelia Avenue and Highway 99. Officers were responding to reports […]
Kings County Sheriff's Office identify victim in deadly orchard shooting
Officials have identified the man shot and killed in Kings County Thursday morning.
Driver crashes into car, kills 1 while trying to escape police in central Fresno
A driver trying to get out of a traffic ticket ended up crashing and killing another driver in Central Fresno Wednesday night.
13-year-old arrested for making shooting threats against Orosi middle school, deputies say
Investigators say a 13-year-old boy threatened to shoot teachers and students in an email he sent to a staff member at the school.
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed after crash following traffic stop in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a crash that took place after a Fresno Police traffic stop was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Thursday. Officials say the driver – who was uninvolved in the initial traffic stop – was killed after the driver of the vehicle being stopped attempted to […]
Dead man found on train tracks in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead on train tracks in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say at around 4:00 p.m., a call came in regarding a man on train tracks near Jeanne and Fountain Way in Fresno. Authorities say the man was not responding and appeared to […]
Family disturbance leads to a stabbing, says Fresno PD
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is injured after a family disturbance broke out Monday evening, according to Fresno Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane. Officers arrived and found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a bottle and was […]
Court documents reveal past feud between Goshen shooting suspect, victim's family
Court documents revealed more details about a feud that started years before the massacre of six family members in Goshen.
KTVU FOX 2
Video from Goshen massacre shows mom trying to escape from shooters
GOSHEN, Calif. - Video and a 911 call reveal the horror of six family members who were killed in what a Central California sheriff described as cartel-style executions last month. The video shows a teenage mom running with her baby from the gunfire, lifting the infant over a fence, then...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after standoff in Terra Bella, deputies say
Investigators say the suspect fired several shots at SWAT members as they tried to take him into custody.
Police searching for people who robbed a jewelry store in Northeast Fresno
Police are searching for the people who robbed a jewelry store in Northeast Fresno.
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed after crashing into the back of a moving big rig trailer in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman died Thursday after CHP says she sped into the back of a tractor-trailer on Hwy. 63 in Visalia. CHP responded to the report of the crash around 6:50 p.m. on SR63, (N. Dinuba Blvd.) south of Friden Ave. When they arrived, they learned...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One Tulare County massacre suspect appears in court, second recovering after gunfight
One of two men arrested in the gang-related massacre of a Goshen family pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six counts of murder. Noah Beard, 25, through an attorney, also denied the special circumstance of multiple murders, which could result in the death penalty if he’s found guilty. Fellow defendant...
17 vehicles impounded during crackdown on illegal sideshows in Fresno
More than a dozen drivers had their vehicles impounded during a crackdown on illegal sideshows over the weekend in Fresno.
KMJ
One of 2 Suspects In Goshen Massacre Enters Not Guilty Plea in Arraignment
(KMJ) – One of the two men accused in the Goshen Massacre on January 16th appeared Tuesday in court for an arraignment. 25-year-old homicide defendant Noah Beard, was arraigned on multiple criminal charges including first-degree murder in Department 16 of the Tulare County Superior Court in Porterville. Tulare County...
