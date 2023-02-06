Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals In WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Related
Valley Breeze
Robert G. Menard – Bellingham, Mass.
Robert Gerald Menard, 80, passed away peacefully in his home beside Lake Hiawatha on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Camille and Loretta (Bilodeau) Menard, and for nearly 60 years the beloved husband of Raymonde “Rae” (Fortin) Menard.
Man rescued from the rocks at Beavertail
A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after he was rescued from the rocks at Beavertail State Park Thursday night.
Turnto10.com
Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond
(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Providence Police Chief Candidate’s Record Comes Unraveled
The resume and statements of a candidate for Providence’s next Police Chief are now coming under scrutiny. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley pledged an open and transparent "public" process to select the next head of Providence police to succeed Chief Hugh Clements. On Wednesday, Providence Police Chief candidate Major Kevin...
Valley Breeze
See "The Oldest Profession" at Burgage Theatre Co.
PAWTUCKET – Burbage Theatre Co. is partnering with WomensWork Theatre Collaborative for the second production of their 11th Season: "The Oldest Profession" by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, directed by actor and long-time Trinity Repertory Company member Anne Scurria. "The Oldest Profession" runs through Feb. 19 at Burbage’s Theatre...
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
24-hour CVS robbed in Pawtucket
Several officers were seen collecting evidence inside the store around 3:30 a.m.
Valley Breeze
Memories flood back for local woman after historic designation for Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET – Marilyn Kelley says she couldn’t believe it when a friend showed her a Jan. 25 Breeze story about a bungalow-style home at 214 Beverage Hill Ave. being added into Pawtucket’s historic district. That simple house, says Kelley, who was the state’s 2019 School Nurse Teacher...
Turnto10.com
Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
Valley Breeze
Boyd, Saddlemire, Toro, Belvin win multiple events at class meets
PROVIDENCE – The temperatures hovered in single digits throughout the state and beyond last Saturday, but that didn’t stop a lot of high school track and field athletes who were competing in that day’s RIIL Indoor Class Championships from turning up the heat with their stellar performances at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
ABC6.com
Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all
CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
Swan shot dead in Warwick
The DEM said it's working to find out if the bird was shot accidentally or on purpose.
Memorial Mass to be held for Station fire victims, survivors, first responders
Monday, Feb. 20, marks 20 years since 100 people lost their lives in the tragic fire.
ABC6.com
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
Valley Breeze
Staffer creates cherished crocheted bags at Old County Road School
SMITHFIELD – Old County Road Elementary School paraprofessional Laura Gaule is the type of person who keeps her hands busy with crocheting while watching TV or on car rides. More notably, to the students and staff at OCRS, Gaule is the type of person who takes time to crochet items to help them through life, including carriers for student water bottles, staff walkie-talkies, and devices for other small items.
Valley Breeze
Rogers knocks out intruder, talks 'castle laws'
FOSTER – Sen. Gordon Rogers says he knocked out an intruder who entered his home late last Thursday afternoon, calling it a teachable moment about the importance of “castle” laws in Rhode Island. Rogers said he was preparing for a meeting at the Glocester Town Council when...
fallriverreporter.com
Driver sent to the hospital after crashing into restaurant in Fall River
A driver was sent to the hospital this week after crashing into a building in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police responded to a single vehicle collision at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Tucker Street and Stafford Road. The operator of the vehicle,...
Turnto10.com
Flames engulf boat in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Smoke filled the sky as firefighters battled a boat fire in Providence on Wednesday afternoon. Video sent in by a NBC 10 viewer driving by shows the massive flames coming from the boat on Alabama Street. The boat was close to a home on Alabama...
RI State Police cruiser involved in Scituate crash
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday on Danielson Pike.
Comments / 0