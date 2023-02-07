ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Kung fu kid: Bellevue sophomore wins national tournament

Charlie Chen was high-energy in his younger years and his mom saw an opportunity to tunnel that energy into a martial art. At the age of 7, he was introduced to kung fu. “As a super hyper kid, my mom thought it would be a healthy way to release energy,” said Charlie, now a sophomore at Newport High School in Bellevue.
BELLEVUE, WA
Renton City Council president raises concerns about proposed SR 169 asphalt plant | Letters

The Renton City Council is committed to our Business Plan statement to “support planned growth and influence decisions to foster environmental sustainability.” To that end, we agree that the recycling of any product or material is an important aspect of sustainability. Asphalt production and recycling are no exceptions, so we trust that King County will work on appropriately siting such a facility in our region and mitigating its impacts.
RENTON, WA
Renton home burglaries caught on camera likely connected, police say

Over the weekend, Renton police responded to two separate, but similar burglaries caught on home surveillance cameras. “Both houses were completely dark,” said Cyndie Morris of the Renton Police Department. “They’re looking for clues that nobody is inside.”. Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Renton police...
RENTON, WA

