ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Canada monitoring potential second incident of suspected ‘spy balloon’

Canada’s national defence confirmed on Friday a potential second incident of a suspected spy balloon and said that officials are monitoring it. “A high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected and its movements are being actively tracked by [North American Aerospace Defense Command] NORAD,” the national defence said in a statement.“Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident,” the statement added.Officials from NORAD, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence, and other partners have been assessing the situation and working in close coordination, it...
MONTANA STATE
Gizmodo

Secret Russian Satellite Breaks Apart for Second Time, Spawning Debris Cloud

A mysterious Russian satellite that launched to space in 2014 has experienced its second breakup event. The cause of Kosmos-2499’s demise is unknown, and we may never find out the truth, given the satellite’s veiled and suspicious history. The U.S. Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron confirmed the...
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
DOPE Quick Reads

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
TMZ.com

U.S. Shoots Down Chinese Balloon, Dramatic Video of Blow-Up Moment

5:13 PM PT -- China has condemned the downing of their air balloon, calling it an "excessive overreaction," while also expressing "strong dissatisfaction" for the move. 1:16 PM PT -- Biden just addressed the balloon operation, saying he ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down as soon as possible -- noting he had given that order on Wednesday. He told reporters that he was informed that the safest way to do it would be to wait until it was above open waters.
MONTANA STATE
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy