Canada monitoring potential second incident of suspected ‘spy balloon’
Canada’s national defence confirmed on Friday a potential second incident of a suspected spy balloon and said that officials are monitoring it. “A high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected and its movements are being actively tracked by [North American Aerospace Defense Command] NORAD,” the national defence said in a statement.“Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident,” the statement added.Officials from NORAD, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence, and other partners have been assessing the situation and working in close coordination, it...
Gizmodo
Secret Russian Satellite Breaks Apart for Second Time, Spawning Debris Cloud
A mysterious Russian satellite that launched to space in 2014 has experienced its second breakup event. The cause of Kosmos-2499’s demise is unknown, and we may never find out the truth, given the satellite’s veiled and suspicious history. The U.S. Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron confirmed the...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?
The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Chinese Parts Found in U.S. Fighter Show F-35 Must Be Brought Back to Earth | Opinion
Even as Russia's war with Ukraine dominates much of America's news coverage, diplomatic interest, and financial resources, a more significant threat has already wormed its way behind our defenses: Illegal technology from China is being used in planes purchased for the United States and allied militaries.
Steven Seagal Calls Russian TV Anchor Live On-Air
The actor has been a Russian citizen since 2016 and was recommended to be put on a sanctions list for his support of Russia's war efforts.
Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'
After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
As Russia's only aircraft carrier falls apart, some Russians want to undo a shady ship deal with China from 25 years ago
The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning began life as a Soviet warship. Now a Russian lawmaker thinks it could be of use to Moscow again.
3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost
On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
Extreme 'Rogue Wave' in The North Pacific Confirmed as Most Extreme on Record
In November of 2020, a freak wave came out of the blue, lifting a lonesome buoy off the coast of British Columbia 17.6 meters high (58 feet). The four-story wall of water was finally confirmed in February 2022 as the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded. Such an exceptional event...
Watch This Congolese Su-25 Get Popped By A Surface-To-Air Missile
Twitter ScreencapThe hardy and rocket pod-laden Su-25 Frogfoot soaked-up the missile hit and recovered safely while on fire.
TMZ.com
U.S. Shoots Down Chinese Balloon, Dramatic Video of Blow-Up Moment
5:13 PM PT -- China has condemned the downing of their air balloon, calling it an "excessive overreaction," while also expressing "strong dissatisfaction" for the move. 1:16 PM PT -- Biden just addressed the balloon operation, saying he ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down as soon as possible -- noting he had given that order on Wednesday. He told reporters that he was informed that the safest way to do it would be to wait until it was above open waters.
Russia Boasts That Western-Trained Troops in Ukraine Have Been 'Eliminated'
Even experienced troops are "disposed of" by Russian forces, a Kremlin-backed retired official said.
Shocking video shows people running away as an apartment building collapses in Turkey in the aftermath of a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake
More than 2,300 people have been reported dead with thousands more trapped by the devastating quake and its more than a dozen aftershocks.
How big is the largest possible earthquake?
The amount of energy released in an earthquake is controlled by how much of the crust breaks. The good news is, we're not likely to see a magnitude 10.
Photos capture the moment US Navy sailors pulled the downed Chinese balloon out of the ocean
An F-22 fighter jet fired a single air-to-air missile at the high-altitude surveillance balloon, sending it plummeting into the Atlantic Ocean.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
