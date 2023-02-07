MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is searching for the family of a special needs teenager who was found wandering alone last month. Police said the boy was found walking in an alley by himself in a neighborhood near Midland College on Jan. 29. According to police, he is non-verbal and believed to be between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO