Russell Westbrook's Brother Made A Sarcastic Comment About LeBron James

Russell Westbrook's brother is not happy about LeBron James' recent comments.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Russell Westbrook is one of the greatest point guards of all time, and a first-ballot Hall of Fame player. However, it is fair to say that his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers has not been the best, as the point guard largely did not live up to the expectations people had for him after the Lakers made a blockbuster trade for him.

This year, we have even seen Russell Westbrook featured in a number of trade rumors for the Los Angeles Lakers. The most recent rumors featured him getting moved to the Brooklyn Nets with some draft compensation for Kyrie Irving, though ultimately Irving got moved to the Dallas Mavericks.

Recently, LeBron James expressed disappointment at the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to land Kyrie Irving , which clearly means that he wanted Russell Westbrook traded. As a result, Russell Westbrook's brother Ray Westbrook made a sarcastic comment about LeBron James.

It is clear that Ray Westbrook is not happy with LeBron James' statement. Hopefully, LeBron James' recent comments don't affect any dynamics within the team, though it is easy to see that some people connected with Westbrook are clearly unhappy about his words.

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Currently Working On A Three-Team Russell Westbrook Deal

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers weren't able to acquire Kyrie Irving, they are still trying to make their current roster better. A recent report indicated that they are working on a three-team deal that would send out Russell Westbrook and give them Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz.

The Lakers, Sixers, and Pistons are in trade talks. Pistons receive: Russell Westbrook, picks Lakers receive: Tobias Harris, Furkan Korkmaz Sixers receive: Nerlens Noel, Marvin Bagley, Bojan Bogdanović. LA does not want to trade their 1st round picks.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers, Sxiers, and Pistons manage to get this deal done. Three-team deals are notoriously difficult to execute, though we have seen an uptick of multi-team trades in recent years as teams get more creative with the moves that they make.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers make some sort of win-now move to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis win a title in the cming years. Both players are still playing at an extremely high level, and perhaps we'll see the front office make an all-in trade sooner rather than later.

