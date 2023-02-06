ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

By Aaron Johnson
 4 days ago
paramount

Kevin Costner s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone .

MEGA

The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey -lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast.

Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of the current season he only wanted to commit to 50 days.

MEGA

Things got worse when it came time to plan the second batch of episodes for the current, firth season. An insider told the outlet that Costner asked to only shoot a week .

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Costner has been pulled in several directions from his family and team. The actor has been busy filming a big-budget western Horizon for Warner Bros, which he co-wrote.

Another source told RadarOnline.com that Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner has been begging him to leave Yellowstone to spend more time at home .

"It's really knocked a hole in their family life," said a source. "The show is such a mega-hit, producers want it to go on forever! However, Christine wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat, with an insider saying her patience is starting to fray.

MEGA

"She wants a firm commitment this is his last season — or he might have to hit the dusty trail!" an insider claimed last year.

At the same time, an insider said, “It’s no secret that Kevin’s been getting itchy feet, but he’s not saying either way if he’s in or out. It’s driving cast and crew alike crazy!”

MEGA

A rep for the network told the outlet,“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Comments / 438

CH Grey
3d ago

Yellowstone is over if Costner leaves. It’s one of those shows where he just can NOT be replaced. I Like Matthew Mc. But he’s no Kevin Costner.

Reply(15)
226
DRAGONFLY7
3d ago

Omg!!! its not everyday u get a winning show!!! Let him ACT!!!! What the heck does this wife think he is. An ACTOR!! she knew this. They work by project. She obviosly needs hobbies!

Reply(14)
153
Darlene Knight
3d ago

Does Kevin like playing John Dutton? If so, let him do what he is good at and his wife should be proud. Don’t make him choose you’ll lose if you press to hard.

Reply(4)
52
