The Avengers Break Into The Baxter Building In ‘The Avengers: War Across Time’ #2 Preview
“Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp! The original Avengers invade the Baxter Building and break the barriers between worlds! Will Willie Lumpkin unleash a dangerous menace? Can Thor lose Mjolnir? Will Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz and legendary X-artist Alan Davis successfully channel the classic heroes’ adventures? Come check it out!”
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU
DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.
Brendan Fraser hints that Warner Bros. studio politics cost him the role of Superman
Comeback king Brendan Fraser has endured a rotten run of luck when it comes to DC projects recently, but the freshly-minted Academy Award nominee should be used to such disappointment pertaining to the comic book company given that it’s been two decades since he missed out on the role of Superman.
DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title
As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ paved the way for the perfect spinoff, but Marvel is legally forbidden from making it
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at long last making its Disney Plus debut, Marvel fans are revisiting the stunning superhero sequel all over again. And among all the other benefits of having the movie on streaming, it’s allowing them to thirst over the film’s villain from the comfort of their own home. Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) instantly made a big impact on folks with his long-awaited MCU arrival, so obviously the hope is high that he’ll return before long.
Maria Hill Makes Her Call On The Skrulls In ‘Secret Invasion’ #4 Preview
“Maria Hill has made her call about the Skrull—and now all the dominoes will fall according to her design. But Tony Stark disagrees with her decision…so Iron Man is going rogue! An action-packed issue culminates in a dramatic leap into the unknown you won’t see coming…and a no-win scenario leads to our shocking conclusion!”
Cap Takes On The Falcon In ‘Captain America: Symbol Of Truth’ #10 Preview
CAP VS. FALCON! When Falcon arrives in Mohannda, delirious and rampaging from the effects of White Wolf’s chemical attack, it’s up to Captain America to save his friend—or to stop Falcon from hurting anyone else. In this heartbreaking showdown between partners, Sam Wilson must make a choice about who he wants to be—and what he is willing to sacrifice for the mantle of Captain America.”
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
James Gunn officially confirms the first comic book storyline that definitely won’t inspire ‘Superman: Legacy’
Ever since James Gunn first confirmed the existence and lineup of the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters and Superman: Legacy in particular, fans have been desperate to know which comic book storylines would be influencing the franchise’s revamped first wave of projects. Of course, some...
Dave Gibbons’ Personal Journey Through Comics: Previewing ‘Confabulation- An Anecdotal Autobiography’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography HC, dropping next week from Dave Gibbons. A comprehensive, in-depth, and personal journey through the eyes of one of the worlds most famous comics creators! Presented as alphabetically chaptered memoirs, these extensive anecdotes cover a legendary life in comics, from working on Doctor Who and meeting Tom Baker to being inducted into the Eisner Hall of Fame.
A critically panned Vin Diesel comic book movie rises from the grave in Netflix’s top ten
Sony is possibly the most consistent studio out there for failing to kickstart cinematic universes. Authors of its own destruction with flops like Morbius, one of its many failures has suddenly seen a pulse return to its withering corpse thanks to Netflix. Despite the immensely marketable charisma vacuum of Vin...
‘Dungeon Degenerates’ Is Back For A Fifth Printing On Kickstarter
Goblinko is going back to the well with the monolith of solo and group play, Dungeon Degenerates. The lowbrow underground board game is so popular, it’s getting a 5th printing. Unique art with a Punk, Metal and Stoner ethos; a Universal Horror take on The Wizard of Oz… Players...
The Invisible Man Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen Suits Up as the DCU’s Batman In New Fan Art
James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially ushered in a new era of DC Comics-inspired movies with the announcement of their new slate, and things are definitely off to a good start. As revealed by the co-CEOs of DC Studios Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Booster Gold, The Brave and the Bold, Lanterns, ...
Nightmare Horror Features Large In ‘Ghost Rider’ #11 Preview
“HELLFIRE AND DANNY KETCH! The F.B.I. has cast out Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad, maybe because they’re too destructive and unmanageable…or maybe because there is some corruption present that reaches inside the very institution meant to protect us. As Johnny and Talia head down to Savannah to investigate a necropolis, there are hints of old friends and new foes on the horizon. A new chapter of horror is beginning for the Ghost Rider, and Danny Ketch is roaring up to speed in the rearview mirror.”
Daniel Dae Kim To Star, Executive Produce TV Adaptation Of ‘Butterfly’
Another Boom! Studios comic book is molting into a TV series. The company recently announced its 2015 graphic novel Butterfly, written by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett, and illustrated by Antonio Fuso and Stefano Simeone, is being adapted into a television series at Amazon Studios. The original comic centered on David Jung, a “highly unpredictable” former member of the US intelligence community living in South Korea. His life unravels when a choice made years earlier comes back to haunt him and he finds himself hunted by Rebecca, a “deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.”
Preview: Unwanted Reminders Of The Past In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #57
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #57, dropping tomorrow from writer Ian Flynn, artist Adam Bryce Thomas, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Shawn Lee. With Surge finally out of their quills, the Restoration turns their attention to bringing down the Eggperial City. It’s growing, volatile, and...
Brendan Fraser says Batgirl should not have been judged on its early test screenings
"I don't want to see something that's not ready yet."
