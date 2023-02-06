Read full article on original website
Evacuation order lifted after Ohio train derailment
(NewsNation) — The evacuation order in East Palestine, Ohio, following a weekend train derailment has been lifted for residents, meaning around 5,000 people can return home. About 50 freight cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in East Palestine at around 9 p.m. Friday. Rail operator Norfolk Southern said the train was carrying products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, at the time of the derailment.
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
Evan Lambert was held for about five hours before being released from jail.
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
NewsNation reporter released from jail after arrest
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (NewsNation) — A NewsNation reporter was released from jail late Wednesday after being arrested earlier in the day during a news conference being held by Ohio’s governor about a train derailment. Correspondent Evan Lambert was giving a live report during NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” when he...
High winds wreak havoc across Ohio
SCIOTO VALLEY — High winds continue to wreak havoc across much of the Buckeye State this afternoon. Much of the Scioto Valley is under either a Wind Advisory or a High Wind Warning until 7 p.m. this evening. Several downed trees across the area have caused traffic delays, according...
Educating the public on CPR
(NewsNation) — When an emergency happens, CPR can be critical. People experiencing a cardiac arrest are up to three times as likely to survive if CPR is started immediately. In Indiana, Josh Moreira started Rescue Mission CPR to get people comfortable with performing CPR so they are ready to act in the event of an emergency.
Woman’s name and details released in Ohio fatal fire and explosion
He says it is possible, although not yet confirmed by the state fire marshal's office, that the metal was from oxygen tanks in the house.
Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified
MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria risk: FDA
Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick.
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Details of Chinese spy balloon shoot-down: Virginia F-22 blasted object with Sidewinder missile just 6 miles off SC coast
Air fuel tankers from North Carolina and South Carolina helped supply an F-22 from Virginia, which fired the Sidewinder missile.
IRS urges millions of taxpayers to delay filing
(NEXSTAR) – The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. “There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex,” the IRS said in a statement. “We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week.”
Unclaimed Funds Month: Reuniting Ohioans With Their Lost Money
The Division of Unclaimed Funds wants to reunite Ohioans with their forgotten money and is making a special push for that in February. The Division is safeguarding more than $3 billion in unclaimed money and property in Ohio. Some of it may belong to you or your loved ones. February 1st in National Unclaimed Funds Day. In this episode of Protecting what Matters, Outreach Program Manager Susie Wagner explains what you could find if you come and claim your money. For more information, visit: unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov.
Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports
COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
Expert analysis: Earthquake engineer provides details of latest earthquake in WNY
Many people around Western New York heard a loud boom and were shook awake early this morning due to an earthquake measuring 3.8 in magnitude, making it one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Buffalo in the last 40 years.
Officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio
A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
Law enforcement situation delays start of day for Bath schools
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath schools delayed the start of classes for two hours Tuesday morning “due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in Allen County,” according to Bath schools. Additional information was not immediately available.
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests
Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
