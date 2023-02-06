Read full article on original website
comicon.com
The Vampire Vigilante: Previewing ‘Blood Stained Teeth’ #9
The end is coming. Time is running out but maybe-just maybe-Atticus can finally mop up the rest of his Sips. Unfortunately Mr. Tooth is pissed and coming for his pound of Vampire flesh.
comicon.com
Advance Review: Hunters Become The Hunted In `Stranger Things- Tales From Hawkins’ #1
This new series may not break any new ground, but it’s an ample filler as we wait another year and a half for the final season of the Netflix show. This first issue may feature a familiar story, yet it’s one that fans will enjoy as they learn some more about the spooky happenings in the small town.
wegotthiscovered.com
An underrated sequel that aged even better after 3 disastrous failed reboots nukes the Netflix charts
Despite very recent history pointing out no less than three times that it isn’t something general audiences are interested in seeing again, there’s an air of inevitability to yet another Terminator reboot. There’s one small positive, though, and that it’s each failed reinvention of the franchise paints Jonathan Mostow’s underrated Rise of the Machines in a better light.
comicon.com
Preview: Addictions And Hallucinations Raise Suspicions In ‘Know Your Station’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Know Your Station #3, the next issue in a five-issue limited series from writer Sarah Gailey, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Cardinal Rae. Due to her addiction and hallucinations, Elise grapples with the worst possibility–is she the killer? Her bouts...
comicon.com
The Avengers Break Into The Baxter Building In ‘The Avengers: War Across Time’ #2 Preview
“Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp! The original Avengers invade the Baxter Building and break the barriers between worlds! Will Willie Lumpkin unleash a dangerous menace? Can Thor lose Mjolnir? Will Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz and legendary X-artist Alan Davis successfully channel the classic heroes’ adventures? Come check it out!”
comicon.com
Maria Hill Makes Her Call On The Skrulls In ‘Secret Invasion’ #4 Preview
“Maria Hill has made her call about the Skrull—and now all the dominoes will fall according to her design. But Tony Stark disagrees with her decision…so Iron Man is going rogue! An action-packed issue culminates in a dramatic leap into the unknown you won’t see coming…and a no-win scenario leads to our shocking conclusion!”
comicon.com
Preview: A Dream Job Quickly Turns Into A Nightmare In ‘Space Job’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Space Job #1, out tomorrow from writer David . Gorman, artist Alvaro Sarraseca, and colorist Jordi Excuin Llorach. After five long years of soul-crushing servitude as a chef’s assistant, Danny Sheridan is getting his dream job in space as First Officer aboard the SS George H.W. Bush. But on his first day he finds himself crashing back to reality. Nothing seems right, the crew is subpar . . . something’s going on, and First Officer Danny Sheridan is going to get to the bottom of it or die trying.
comicon.com
Preview: The Beasts Invade In ‘The Lonesome Hunters’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Lonesome Hunters TPB, out next week from Tyler Crook. An old and out-of-practice monster hunter in hiding crosses paths with a young girl that forces him to confront these chaotic creatures. As the beasts invade their tenement they set off on a supernatural road trip to stop these ancient evils in a story that explores the ways that youth informs adulthood and how early traumas can haunt us in old age.
comicon.com
Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Stand Strong Against The Tribulation Events In Kael Ngu’s ‘Avengers’ #1 Cover
A new era of Avengers is on the horizon. All week long, fans can see the stunning variant covers that will grace the debut issue of Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa’s upcoming run. Today, check out acclaimed cover artist Kael Ngu’s cover that shows the entire team in action.
comicon.com
‘Wytches’ Goes To Series At Prime Video
Amazon is back to buying up all the comics it can. Deadline reports Prime Video has given a series order to an animated adaptation of Scott Snyder and Jock‘s Wytches. The original comic book, published by Image, focused on Sailor Rooks, a seven-year-old whose family moves to “a remote New England town after a tragic accident, only to discover that a burrow of monsters — ancient creatures that prey on our darkest fears and desires — lurks beneath the town.”
comicon.com
There’s A New Goblin In Town In ‘Red Goblin’ #1 Preview
“THE NEWEST – AND DEADLIEST – RED GOBLIN! SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF VENOM!. Normie Osborn receives his own symbiote at last! As a new Red Goblin, will Normie fulfill his destiny as an Osborn – or will he and his symbiote be able to make a difference for the better?”
comicon.com
Commentary: ‘Ghosts’ Illustrates That People Are Fundamentally Good
Stories that focus on the afterlife have a certain amount of groundwork to lay. Nobody really knows what happens when somebody dies — especially if they are working under the presumption of ghosts, spirits, and a heavenly beyond. A lot of times, this structure is at the mercy of the story’s genre and tone. If it’s a horror story, then the assumption is that the afterlife is a torturous one or, at the very least, ghosts are malicious. But if a story is a comedy, it has a certain leeway to play with. And in terms of the CBS sitcom Ghosts, the choice is to illustrate that, when faced with an eternal afterlife, people are genuinely good at heart.
comicon.com
Then And Now – Previewing ‘Namor The Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores’ #5
“Who will survive in this fallen world? Who will rebuild it? Atlantis? The machines? A long-suffering humankind? Namor faces off against the Original Human Torch one last time…and then his own underwater empire. In the end, will anything be left to rule on these conquered shores?”. Namor the Sub-Mariner:...
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Count Crowley Volume 2- Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Count Crowley Volume 2: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter TPB, out next week from writer David Dastmalchian, artist Lukas Ketner, and colorist Lauren Affe. In the few short months that Jerri Bartman has been back in her small hometown, she’s attended her first...
comicon.com
‘Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1 Sells Out, Returns For Third Printing
BOOM! Studios has announced that Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1, an epic post-apocalyptic series from writer Jason Aaron, artist Alexandre Tefengki with colorist Lee Loughridge and letterer AndWorld Design, has once again sold out at the distributor level!. Maceo and Mezzy have never met...
comicon.com
Preview: Unwanted Reminders Of The Past In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #57
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #57, dropping tomorrow from writer Ian Flynn, artist Adam Bryce Thomas, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Shawn Lee. With Surge finally out of their quills, the Restoration turns their attention to bringing down the Eggperial City. It’s growing, volatile, and...
wegotthiscovered.com
How to watch all the Chucky movies in order: Every ‘Child’s Play’ and ‘Chucky’ movie in chronological order
Chucky the doll is one of the most iconic horror villains ever created, and he is instantly recognizable to even non-horror fans. The face of the legendary and long-running Child’s Play franchise is frequently put alongside other slasher luminaries like Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Jason Voorhees. The murderous lump of plastic has taken the starring role in eight movies and a popular TV series, making him one of American horror’s most prolific villains.
comicon.com
No More Goblins? Previewing ‘Gold Goblin’ #4
“Norman was handed his first losses throughout DARK WEB, but he’s not about to make it a habit. His first target? Jack O’Lantern. But is Norman still in someone else’s crosshairs? Will this new zeal lead him down the dark path that we all know he’s headed toward? You better believe it.”
comicon.com
‘Dungeon Degenerates’ Is Back For A Fifth Printing On Kickstarter
Goblinko is going back to the well with the monolith of solo and group play, Dungeon Degenerates. The lowbrow underground board game is so popular, it’s getting a 5th printing. Unique art with a Punk, Metal and Stoner ethos; a Universal Horror take on The Wizard of Oz… Players...
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Godzilla- Monsters And Protectors—All Hail The King!’ #5
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—All Hail the King! #5, out tomorrow from writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Nathan Widick. It’s King Caesar and Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah for the fate of the world! Both humanity and...
