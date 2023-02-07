ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Polis directs Colorado agencies to work with utilities to cut energy costs

By By Joe Mueller | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09o5F3_0keZcEZc00

(The Center Square) – Soaring prices for natural gas, coal shortages and a colder winter led Democrat Gov. Jared Polis to urge utility organizations to help consumers with energy bills.

Polis on Monday directed the Public Utilities Commission and the Colorado Energy Office to take immediate action to alleviate natural gas and energy costs for Coloradans. Polis also sent an eight-page letter to state regulators and leaders of utility companies and cooperatives asking for collaboration in reducing energy costs.

In December, Xcel Energy-Colorado told customers to expect increases in natural gas and electricity. The public utility provided the warning as it submitted its proposed quarterly fuel price adjustments to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. The current commodity price of natural gas and a continued limited coal supply for the first quarter of 2023 influenced prices.

Xcel said the price of natural gas affects both natural gas and electricity, as gas is used to generate electricity.

“The use of natural gas for electric generation has been higher than normal due to rail issues transporting coal from mines to power plants,” Xcel said in a news release, adding it was conserving coal inventory to ensure reliable operations through the winter.

A media release from Polis’ office stated gas bills increased 75% compared to last year. Polis’ plan is for the state to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2040, ending reliance on fossil fuels.

“We must leave no stone unturned to save Coloradans money on utility bills,” Polis said in a statement. “Coloradans need near-term and long-term relief on their energy bills and today I am laying out ways state entities and utilities can take action to help save people money on their energy costs, to identify and implement opportunities to protect Colorado consumers, lower costs, and avoid price swings like the one we’re experiencing now.”

In his letter, Polis cited dramatic price swings caused by the war in Ukraine and Winter Storm Uri. He directed the Public Utilities Commission to take additional steps to improve energy bill stability and help customers better manage energy use and costs.

“This could include, but is not limited to, partnering with other energy-related offices to ensure alignment with my clean energy initiatives and helping utilities secure federal dollars for investments and programs targeting Colorado homes and businesses,” Polis wrote. “This effort should require utilities to report the impacts of existing programs on customers during these natural gas cost crises, identify action utilities can take to help customers manage costs, and changes that can maximize enrollment in utility programs.”

Comments / 1

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette

Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Opinion: We can support oil and gas extraction and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The Colorado General Assembly is back in session, and addressing the issue of climate change has once again been identified as a top legislative priority. With the tendency for groupthink that can come from the kind of unprecedented majorities Democrats in both chambers enjoy, legislators must be careful that any policies they advance in the name of environmental protection also allow for the sustainment of critical advances in our quality of life.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Suncor says it will bring portion of refinery back online

Suncor says it will soon restart one of three plants in its refinery that produce a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.It will take days to get the plant up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, but it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation. The average price in Colorado is now at $3.94 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average. The...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Xcel's betting on gas with your money

DENVER — Xcel Energy's plan to buy gas for next winter got approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Wednesday. The plan calls for Xcel to hedge -- or get insurance -- against gas going up unexpectedly. The plan only works if the price of gas goes up...
DENVER, CO
marijuanamoment.net

Colorado Officials Launch New Program To Fund Marijuana Industry Energy Efficiency

Walking the downtown streets of a state where marijuana is legal, you might see litter from the commercial cannabis industry: castaway baggies and joint tubes that contribute to the growing global crisis of plastic waste. What’s less visible is the industry’s demand for resources like water and energy, an appetite that state governments are now trying to curb.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Oil, gas and electric utilities reps react to Gov. Polis’ energy bill announcement

Issuing marching orders to state agencies including the Colorado Energy Office and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Gov. Jared Polis called on state agencies to work collaboratively with the state’s utilities and others to help reduce the burgeoning burden of bills for energy on Coloradans. “We must leave no stone unturned to save Coloradans money on utility bills,” Polis said. Immediately after Polis’ address Monday, a coalition of energy businesses,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

High energy prices keep hitting hard: A look at the cause and effect

"I just lost my job a couple weeks ago, so I'm stressing out a little bit," said Tani Bruner, who lives in an apartment in Lakewood. "And we light candles. Because it helps the house and gives us light." She fell behind on her power bill, then got a big one when the cold weather rolled in. "I was like a month or so behind, but all of the sudden they said I owed like 250 some dollars and I'm like what? Like how is it that high?" A lot of reasons, says Bill Levis, who is a volunteer advocate...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

West Virginia House approves $105M additional incentive for Form Energy

(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s House of Delegates voted Friday to approve a bill that will send $105 million in incentives to a new Form Energy iron-air batter facility in Weirton. House Bill 2882 is the second phase of incentive funding for the project expected to ultimately give $290 million to the facility, which produces batteries significantly increasing the ability for utility companies to store energy at a large scale for up to 100 hours instead of the current average of 4-6 hours. ...
WEIRTON, WV
9NEWS

Why Xcel's half-million-dollar donation doesn't add up

DENVER — Xcel and other energy companies are feeling that heat. Customers are complaining about energy bills three and four times what they were this time last year, while Xcel made $1.7 billion in profit in 2022. Perhaps that's why a coalition of energy companies - Xcel, Black Hills,...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Spending limits can provide property tax relief

Property taxes are a concern for taxpayers across the nation. Iowans, just as with many other states, are confronted with skyrocketing property taxes. The reason for high property taxes is local government spending. Spending drives taxes. This is the main reason why past property tax reforms in Iowa have failed to provide relief. Montana state Rep. Caleb Hinkle understands that spending is driving higher property tax bills. To remedy this solution, he has introduced a local government spending limitation that will help slow the growth...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Governor Michelle Lujan announces bipartisan tax cut plan

(The Center Square) -New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham unveiled a bipartisan plan to cut taxes in the state. The plan would reduce the state’s Gross Receipts Tax rate by a quarter percent to 4.625%. It would also create a deduction for many services sold to businesses. The plan could save New Mexicans as much as $411 million, according to the press release from the governor’s office. State Rep. Jason...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

Colorado restaurants rally members against 'Fair Workweek' bill

(The Center Square) – The Colorado Restaurant Association is rallying its members to speak out against a bill in the House of Representatives regarding work scheduling. House Bill 23-1118 would require businesses with more than 250 employees and all food or beverage establishments to obtain from employees a written statement of their desired number of weekly work hours and the days and times they're available to work. Employers will be required to provide written notice of employee work schedules no later than 14 days before...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado bill would ban businesses from prohibiting tipping

From McDonalds to Walmart, numerous businesses throughout the country prohibit their employees from accepting tips. But that practice could soon come to an end in Colorado. If passed by the state legislature, House Bill 1146 would ban employers from punishing employees who accept cash tips from patrons of the business. This would block employers from demoting, firing or otherwise reprimanding employees for accepting tips.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Polis's Utility Bills Initiative Gets Frosty Reception From Xcel, Oil and Gas

Governor Jared Polis’s signature blue sneakers were made for walkin’ alongside the thousands of Colorado residents struggling with high utility bills this winter. At least that’s the point he tried to make on February 6, announcing directives to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, the Colorado Energy Office and utility companies themselves to take action to get bills lower. But few of the ideas he floated will make an impact this year, when bills have skyrocketed; instead, they might have an effect next winter.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Issues around safety and access to services raise concerns at hotel turned housing complex

The Clarion hotel will soon be transformed into housing."This hotel has 215 rooms so being able to provide essentially housing for 215 people or couples that provides a great opportunity to put a dent in the people currently calling the streets home," said John Parvensky, the CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the homeless.The coalition purchased the building in December for $24 million, using federal, state and local funds.The transformation plans include onsite services to address mental health, health, and addiction issues.It's based on the housing first model, which comes with little to no requirements for getting and staying in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis orders state action to reduce Colorado's high energy bills

With our cold and snowy winter, many Coloradans are really noticing the rising price of heating their homes. Now, Gov. Jared Polis says the state is looking at ways to reduce those costs. "We're going to be very aggressive in our approach to lowering costs," he said Monday. Following months of skyrocketing heat and energy bills, Polis is directing state agencies to find short and long-term solutions to help people struggling to make ends meet. "I am directing the Public Utility Commission to improve long-term price stability and reduce customer exposure to price spikes," Polis said during a press conference....
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

California Sen. Padilla introduces bill to set minimum wage based on local cost of living

(The Center Square) - California Senator Steve Padilla introduced on Wednesday a senate bill that would direct three state agencies to determine what minimum wage a full time worker would need to earn, to be able to afford housing and living expenses in any given county in the state of California. Assembly Bill (AB) 352 would “require the California Workforce Development Board, in conjunction with the Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development and the Director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, to examine...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy