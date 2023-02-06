Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.74MM shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA). This represents 2.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.73MM shares and 5.52% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF). This represents 6.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.62MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.33MM shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.80MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
The 9 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now
Analysts' consensus recommendation: 3.00 (Hold) In November 2021, International Business Machines (IBM) spun-off its massive Kyndryl (KD, $13.21) division. This unit is one of the largest providers of managed IT infrastructure services. On Nov. 4, 2021 – their first day of trading – shares of Kyndryl closed at $26.38. But,...
NASDAQ
GIC Private Cuts Stake in Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS)
Fintel reports that GIC Private has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.52MM shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS). This represents 5.25% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 20.86MM shares and 6.84% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Cricut, Inc. (CRCT)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.91MM shares of Cricut, Inc. Class A (CRCT). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.66MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Td Asset Management Cuts Stake in General American Investors (GAM)
Fintel reports that Td Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.42MM shares of General American Investors Company Inc (GAM). This represents 5.57% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 5.76% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Invesco Cuts Stake in Usa Compression Partners (USAC)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.68MM shares of Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC). This represents 17.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.44MM shares and 18.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Fmr Updates Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.69MM shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.91MM shares and 7.58% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Radian Group (RDN)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.92MM shares of Radian Group Inc (RDN). This represents 8.861% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 16.12MM shares and 8.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Fmr Updates Holdings in Cannae Holdings (CNNE)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.74MM shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE). This represents 6.069% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.04MM shares and 5.66% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.96% and an increase in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH). This represents 7.295% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.99MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Myers Industries (MYE)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.55MM shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.85MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease...
