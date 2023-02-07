Read full article on original website
Turkey-Syria earthquake: West LA students helping victims
LOS ANGELES - A school in West Los Angeles is gathering donations to send to those affected by the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Students at New Horizon School are collecting clothes, food and hygiene products that will be sent in containers to the Turkish Consulate. Some students even...
Local firefighters prepare for the next big earthquake at 'Disaster City'
As the world watches the deaths mount in Turkey following the devastating earthquakes, local firefighters are training to make sure they are prepared to respond to a similar disaster. Crews from all over Southern California gathered at a training center in Sherman Oaks, dubbed "Disaster City," to learn how to search for victims trapped under rubble brought by an earthquake. Equipped with listening devices and cameras, these teams of firefighters methodically searched behind every wall and building for hours Thursday. "We have people trapped in buildings and we have to use canines, cameras and listening devices to locate these folks and get them...
SoCal 'disaster dogs' saving lives in Turkey-Syria quake zone. Here's how they get mission-ready
As rescuers in Turkey and Syria continue to search for survivors of the earthquake , they're getting much-needed help from dogs trained to help during disasters.
Search dogs trained in Ventura County deployed to Turkey following massive quake
A devastating earthquake in the Middle East has left thousands feared dead, many buried in rubble with little hope of rescue. But help is on the way in the form of several search and rescue teams trained in Southern California. Seven canine disaster teams have deployed to Turkey to aid in the search for those […]
SoCal residents gather donations for people affected by Turkey's devastating earthquakes
For the last 24 hours, a van and 4 cars have been driving around Orange and Los Angeles Counties gathering donations for people impacted by the massive earthquakes on the Turkey-Syria border.The Turkish American owners of Bakkalm, a business that delivers ethnic food and ingredients locally, are focusing on doing their part to help those who are suffering. This is just one way how many across Southern California are trying to help the thousands of people affected by the destructive earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning."We are so concerned about this situation," said Irvine resident Suha...
Is L.A. prepared for its next big earthquake?
Last week, a massive 7.2 earthquake rocked Southern Turkey and northern Syria in a catastrophe that has reached a death toll in the thousands and counting. Entire villages and buildings crumbled in a matter of only a couple of minutes, and many are wondering what is there to expect if something similar were to happen in California.
Suspect leads authorities on chase across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - The search continued for a police chase suspect who zoomed across various Los Angeles neighborhoods at dangerous speeds. SkyFOX was over the scene in downtown Los Angeles where a white sedan led officers on a chase late Thursday night. Over the course of the chase, the suspect...
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
California is due for a major earthquake, but is USC ready to combat it?
Today, the death toll for the Turkey-Syria earthquake hit 20,000. The devastating quake acts as an ominous reminder for Californians. “The Big One” looms in the distance, but how far?. “We cannot predict earthquakes,” said USC professor of earth sciences, Yehuda Ben-Zion. “We are never fully prepared.”...
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
Orange County lawyer victim of extortion by Mexican police before death: report
LOS ANGELES - The Orange County prosecutor who was found dead in Mexico last month was reportedly the victim of extortion in the hours leading up to his death. Rosarito police extorted money from Elliot Blair and his wife less than two hours before he died, according to reports. PREVIOUS...
Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Elderly Couple and Their Cat in Mar Vista
Doris Bergman and Albert Sassoe Jr. victims in Wednesday morning fire. An elderly couple and their cat perished in an early morning fire in a Mar Vista home Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported around 2:20 a.m. to a home located at 3537 May Street.
One Killed In Highway 126 Crash
A person was killed in a Highway 126 crash Thursday. Around 3:35 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a crash on Highway 126 at Wolcott Way in Valencia, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a three car traffic collision,” Benitez said. At 4:09 a.m., paramedics pronounced ...
L.A. County firefighters head to Turkey for relief aid after 7.8M earthquake
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is sending a task force to Turkey after a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Monday morning.
California Sends Highly Specialized Search & Rescue Unit to Quake Area in Turkey
To aid in the rapid response to a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey & Syria early Monday, a California Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) team from Los Angeles will depart Monday evening to assist in life-saving search and rescue operations. At the direction of Governor Gavin Newson, the...
Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes
Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
LAPD searching for pursuit suspect in Sylmar
LOS ANGELES - A search was underway Friday morning for a suspect who led Los Angeles Police Department officers on a brief pursuit in the San Fernando Valley. SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the suspect running across lanes on a Southern California freeway. As of 9:50 a.m., the...
The Cambodian Taquería in Long Beach That Was Started by a Refugee
In 1982, Sok Ly Eang found herself in a Philippines Refugee Processing Center after narrowly escaping mass genocide being orchestrated by the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. She was pregnant at the time, so she, along with her husband Kur Krouch made a beeline from Morong, Bataan to Long Beach, California —to find a place where they could survive—and their children could thrive.
Following cry for change, LA launches unarmed response to non-violent 911 calls involving homeless
LOS ANGELES - A first-of-its-kind initiative is diverting non-violent 911 calls involving the homeless away from law enforcement – and to trained, unarmed, professionals. The city of Los Angeles is expanding the program that it says ensures unhoused neighbors are met with compassion and care, with the hope to end homelessness.
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
