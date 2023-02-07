ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

foxla.com

Turkey-Syria earthquake: West LA students helping victims

LOS ANGELES - A school in West Los Angeles is gathering donations to send to those affected by the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Students at New Horizon School are collecting clothes, food and hygiene products that will be sent in containers to the Turkish Consulate. Some students even...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Local firefighters prepare for the next big earthquake at 'Disaster City'

As the world watches the deaths mount in Turkey following the devastating earthquakes, local firefighters are training to make sure they are prepared to respond to a similar disaster. Crews from all over Southern California gathered at a training center in Sherman Oaks, dubbed "Disaster City," to learn how to search for victims trapped under rubble brought by an earthquake. Equipped with listening devices and cameras, these teams of firefighters methodically searched behind every wall and building for hours Thursday. "We have people trapped in buildings and we have to use canines, cameras and listening devices to locate these folks and get them...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

SoCal residents gather donations for people affected by Turkey's devastating earthquakes

For the last 24 hours, a van and 4 cars have been driving around Orange and Los Angeles Counties gathering donations for people impacted by the massive earthquakes on the Turkey-Syria border.The Turkish American owners of Bakkalm, a business that delivers ethnic food and ingredients locally, are focusing on doing their part to help those who are suffering. This is just one way how many across Southern California are trying to help the thousands of people affected by the destructive earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning."We are so concerned about this situation," said Irvine resident Suha...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Is L.A. prepared for its next big earthquake?

Last week, a massive 7.2 earthquake rocked Southern Turkey and northern Syria in a catastrophe that has reached a death toll in the thousands and counting. Entire villages and buildings crumbled in a matter of only a couple of minutes, and many are wondering what is there to expect if something similar were to happen in California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Suspect leads authorities on chase across LA, Orange counties

LOS ANGELES - The search continued for a police chase suspect who zoomed across various Los Angeles neighborhoods at dangerous speeds. SkyFOX was over the scene in downtown Los Angeles where a white sedan led officers on a chase late Thursday night. Over the course of the chase, the suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

California is due for a major earthquake, but is USC ready to combat it?

Today, the death toll for the Turkey-Syria earthquake hit 20,000. The devastating quake acts as an ominous reminder for Californians. “The Big One” looms in the distance, but how far?. “We cannot predict earthquakes,” said USC professor of earth sciences, Yehuda Ben-Zion. “We are never fully prepared.”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Elderly Couple and Their Cat in Mar Vista

Doris Bergman and Albert Sassoe Jr. victims in Wednesday morning fire. An elderly couple and their cat perished in an early morning fire in a Mar Vista home Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported around 2:20 a.m. to a home located at 3537 May Street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Killed In Highway 126 Crash

A person was killed in a Highway 126 crash Thursday. Around 3:35 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a crash on Highway 126 at Wolcott Way in Valencia, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a three car traffic collision,” Benitez said. At 4:09 a.m., paramedics pronounced ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD searching for pursuit suspect in Sylmar

LOS ANGELES - A search was underway Friday morning for a suspect who led Los Angeles Police Department officers on a brief pursuit in the San Fernando Valley. SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the suspect running across lanes on a Southern California freeway. As of 9:50 a.m., the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The Cambodian Taquería in Long Beach That Was Started by a Refugee

In 1982, Sok Ly Eang found herself in a Philippines Refugee Processing Center after narrowly escaping mass genocide being orchestrated by the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. She was pregnant at the time, so she, along with her husband Kur Krouch made a beeline from Morong, Bataan to Long Beach, California —to find a place where they could survive—and their children could thrive.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension

A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

